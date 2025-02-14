Zion Health Inc. Introduces Claybrite™ Sensitive Toothpaste to Support Those Experiencing Oral Sensitivity

CLAYBRITE™ toothpaste is specially formulated for sensitive teeth, offering effective care with clay minerals and calcium hydroxyapatite. The clay minerals naturally cleanses and detoxifies, while calcium hydroxyapatite helps remineralize enamel and reduce sensitivity. With no added flavor or foam, it provides a protective clean designed for minimal and gentle care to restore and soothe del

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc., a leader in natural, clay-based body care, proudly announces the launch of Claybrite Toothpaste , a specially formulated fluoride-free toothpaste designed to alleviate oral sensitivity, particularly for individuals experiencing mouth sores due to breast cancer medication.Many individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment face painful oral side effects, including mouth sores and increased tooth sensitivity. Recognizing this challenge, Zion Health developed Claybrite™ Sensitive Toothpaste to provide a gentle, non-foaming, and soothing oral care solution that offers relief while supporting overall dental health.“We wanted to create a solution for those dealing with heightened oral sensitivity, whether from medications or other health conditions,” said Justin, Marketing Coordinator of Zion Health Inc. “Claybrite™ Sensitive Toothpaste harnesses the power of natural minerals to gently cleanse, remineralize, and soothe delicate mouths without irritation.”A Unique Blend of Natural Ingredients for Superior Oral CareClaybrite™ Sensitive Toothpaste is enriched with a blend of clay minerals and calcium hydroxyapatite, known for their natural cleansing and enamel-replenishing properties. Unlike traditional toothpaste, Claybrite™ is fluoride-free, non-foaming, flavor-free, and unsweetened, making it ideal for those with sensitive oral conditions.Key ingredients include:Ionic Clay Minerals – Absorb toxins and bacteria while reducing inflammation and promoting gum resilience.Kaolin Clay – Strengthens teeth and possesses antibacterial qualities to support oral health.Calcium Hydroxyapatite – Helps remineralize enamel, reducing tooth sensitivity and strengthening dental structure.Green Tea Extract – Provides powerful antioxidants to combat bacteria, reduce plaque, and support gum health.Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda) – Balances oral pH, gently removes stains, and soothes the gums.A Safe & Gentle Solution for Everyday UseFree from fluoride, parabens, sulfates, gluten, and artificial sweeteners, Claybrite™ Sensitive Toothpaste is a vegan and cruelty-free product suitable for individuals seeking a clean, holistic oral care routine. Its mild, non-foaming formula ensures a comfortable, irritation-free brushing experience, particularly for those who find traditional minty or foamy toothpaste overwhelming.Full Ingredients List:Aqua (Purified Water), Bentonite Clay, Kaolin Clay, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Hydroxyapatite, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Cellulose Gum, Cocoyl Taurate, Clay Minerals (Ionic), Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract, Niprosin, Polylysine, Aloe Vera Extract.How to Use: Brush thoroughly for at least two minutes, twice daily, or as directed by a physician. A pea-sized amount is recommended for children under 12, while children under 6 should consult a dentist before use.About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is dedicated to developing high-quality, natural, and clay-based personal care products that promote wellness and sustainability. With a commitment to clean ingredients and innovative formulations, the company continues to provide effective solutions for skin, body, and oral care.Claybrite™ Sensitive Toothpaste is now available for purchase at zionhealth.com and select retailers.

