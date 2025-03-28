Zion Health Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Revolutionize Oral Care with New Sensitive Toothpaste

Zion Health's Unique CLAYBRITE Formula designed to help those in need

Empowering Consumers with a Natural, Effective Solution for Sensitive Teeth — Campaign Set to Launch at the End of the Month on Kickstarter

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health, a pioneer in clay-based body care, proudly announces the launch of its upcoming crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for its groundbreaking Sensitive Toothpaste. Formulated with natural, clinically proven ingredients, the toothpaste offers powerful relief for sensitive teeth while promoting holistic oral health.Founded in 2007 by Haim Zion, Zion Health was born from a personal journey of overcoming gum disease using edible clay minerals. Building on that legacy, the brand's latest innovation provides consumers with a fluoride-free, vegan, and eco-friendly alternative that strengthens enamel and soothes sensitivity without harsh chemicals."We believe that oral care should be both effective and gentle," said Haim Zion, Founder and CEO of Zion Health. "Our Sensitive Toothpaste harnesses the power of natural clay minerals and botanicals to protect smiles while caring for the planet. Through Kickstarter, we are excited to bring this product to consumers who are eager for a clean oral care solution."Key Features and Benefits:Edible-Grade Clay Minerals: Naturally strengthens enamel and neutralizes toxinsSensitive Relief Formula: Provides immediate and lasting comfort for sensitive teethFluoride-Free & Vegan: Formulated without harsh chemicals or animal productsEco-Friendly Packaging: 100% recyclable and sustainableJoin the Movement:Supporters of Zion Health’s campaign will enjoy exclusive perks, including discounted product bundles, limited-edition packaging, and personalized thank-you notes. Funds raised will directly support large-scale production, sustainable packaging initiatives, and expanded distribution.The campaign launches at the end of this month, with a goal of raising $10,000. To stay updated and become an early backer, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1963118107/ claybrite -sensitive-toothpaste-with-ionic-clay or follow Zion Health on @zionhealthshop.About Zion Health:Zion Health is a leading innovator in natural, clay-based body care products, committed to delivering clean, sustainable solutions for everyday wellness. From oral care to skin and body products, Zion Health’s formulations are inspired by nature and backed by science.

Legal Disclaimer:

