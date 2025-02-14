Press Releases

02/14/2025

Support Local Farmers with a Farm Share Subscription

Support Local Farmers with a Farm Share Subscription

Celebrate National CSA Week, February 16-22, 2025, with CT Grown farm products

(HARTFORD, CT) – Fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, cut flowers, meat, dairy, even shellfish – what do all of these have in common? They are just a few of the many CT Grown farm products you can enjoy through a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) membership with a local Connecticut farmer. The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) administers the CT Grown program which promotes consumption and accessibility of locally grown farm products. With National CSA Week starting on February 16, now is the time to invest in a CSA membership. This commitment not only helps farmers plan and invest in the upcoming growing season, but also connects you with the food you eat, expands your culinary horizons, and provides an opportunity to learn more about the journey of food from farm to table.

Why Join a CSA?

“Investing in a CSA program is a commitment to local small businesses, and yourself,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “It’s a way to build a personal connection with the people who grow your food – you’ll know exactly where it comes from, who grows it, what farming practices where used, and when it was harvested.”

By purchasing a CSA share at the beginning of the season, you become a member of the farm for the entire season. Your investment helps farmers with the season startup costs of seeds, livestock care, labor, and equipment maintenance. In return, you will receive a weekly or biweekly share of the farm’s harvest at a designated time and location, allowing you to enjoy fresh, seasonal products.

Not Just Produce

While CSAs originally focused on fresh fruits and vegetables, Connecticut’s diversified agriculture landscape means you can find much more. From cut flowers to eggs, meat, dairy and even value-added products like honey, jams, maple syrup, and more – there’s a CSA for everyone. To find a CSA near you, visit CTGrown.org and click ‘Find a CSA’ to explore options in your area.

Find the Right CSA for You

Selecting a CSA take a little research, but the rewards are worth it when harvest season begins. Here are a few tips to help you find the right fit for your tastes and lifestyle:

One Size Does Not Fit All: CSAs shares are available in various sizes. Be sure to choose one that fits your household’s needs.

Pickup Times and Locations: Ask about when and where you can pick up your share. Some offer farm pickups, while others deliver to farmers’ markets or even workplaces.

Know What You Will Get: While you’ll enjoy CT Grown products, the exact items will vary depending on what the farm produces. Be open to new items and remember that farmers can’t always control the weather or pests, which may affect availability.

Embrace New Foods: A CSA is a great opportunity to try new foods and recipes. Not sure how to cook an ingredient? Ask your farmer – they often have tips and recipes to share!

This National CSA Week, take a step towards supporting local agriculture while enjoying locally grown foods. To learn more about CT Grown CSAs, visit our blog for more information.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov