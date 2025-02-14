Artistboxxx Cosmetics Launches Travel-Friendly Polish and Glowww Palette Collection

MIAMI, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artistboxxx Cosmetics has launched the Polish and Glowww Palette collection, designed for convenient and travel-friendly makeup application. Created by Gina Simone, the founder of Artistboxxx, these all-in-one palettes simplify makeup routines, making them suitable for frequent travelers and those needing a quick touch-up.

Each Polish and Glowww Palette includes four makeup products: blush, highlighter, contour, and eyeshadows. These formulas are consolidated into a single, compact container to reduce the need for multiple products. The palettes are lightweight, durable, and spill-proof, making them practical for use on the go.

The collection offers three palettes, each inspired by a travel destination. The Palm Beach Palette features the Mirage Crème Highlighter, Peony Crème Blush, Sundown Contour, and two shimmering eyeshadows. The Amalfi Palette includes the D’Oro Luminizer, Dahlia Blush, Espresso Contour, and two eyeshadows in Marrone and Caramello. And the Hamptons Palette contains the Oasis Luminizer, Hibiscus Blush, Driftwood Contour, and two earthy-toned eyeshadows.

The palettes feature both cream and powder formulations, allowing users to customize their finish from radiant to matte. Designed for efficiency, they enable users to apply a full face of makeup in about five minutes. “The Polish and Glowww Palettes are fully functional and effortless to use,” said Simone.

Artistboxxx has also introduced the Luxe Travel Brush Set to accompany the palettes. This set includes five brushes for foundation blending, eyeshadow application, contouring, and other makeup tasks. The brushes are designed for versatility and ease of use.

For more information, visit the www.artistboxxx.com

