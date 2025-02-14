Nearly 50K Tickets Issued During Super Bowl Crackdown

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued 49,948 tickets for various vehicle and traffic law violations, including 1,021 tickets for impaired driving, during a statewide mobilization surrounding Super Bowl celebrations. The campaign ran from Monday, February 3, 2025 through Sunday, February 9, 2025.

“New York has zero tolerance for impaired or reckless drivers who put themselves and others sharing the road in danger," Governor Hochul said. “I thank our law enforcement officers for their vigilance in removing these individuals from our roadways.”

Sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers were conducted throughout the campaign by State and local law enforcement officers.

As part of the enforcement, law enforcement officers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a breakdown of the total tickets that were issued.

Violation Number of Tickets Impaired Driving 1,021 Distracted Driving 1,914 Move Over 227 Speeding 8,536 Seatbelt 1,083 Other Violations 37,167 Grand Total 49,948

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “The results of this campaign show the need for these enforcement campaigns that encourage safe celebrations. Making the right decision is an easy decision. Plan for a sober ride home. It’s not worth the risk of an arrest, injury or death.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The injuries and deaths caused by impaired and drunk drivers are completely preventable. Through continued education and enforcement, the New York State Police remains committed to keeping New York’s roads safe, by discouraging, detecting, and arresting impaired motorists. I thank our law enforcement partners at the Department of Motor Vehicles for their partnership in combating drunk and impaired driving.”

During the 2024 Super Bowl weekend campaign, law enforcement officers arrested 262 people for impaired driving and issued 8,388 total tickets.

Chautauqua County Sheriff and NYS Sheriffs’ Association President James Quattrone said, “Hopefully everyone enjoyed the Super Bowl weekend. Millions of people watched the big game and made the smart decision to not drive impaired. Unfortunately, some people put themselves, their passengers, and other road users in danger by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Law enforcement ticketed and arrested many of these dangerous drivers. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy the off season and thank all of you that chose to not drive impaired.”

This impaired driving enforcement campaign is one of the several coordinated initiatives sponsored by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. These targeted mobilizations provide resources to law enforcement statewide to target underage drinking and increase DWI patrols and sobriety check points during the campaign period. Other impaired driving campaigns occur around St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and periods of time from August to September and December to January.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov/, or follow the GTSC conversation at Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).