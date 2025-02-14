Submit Release
Alternating traffic on Kūhiō Highway at Big Save Kapaʻa

KAPAʻA, Kauaʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a single lane closure on Kūhiō Highway (Route 56) at the Big Save Kapaʻa intersection from 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, to 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

 

The old traffic signal brackets need to be replaced to keep traffic signal heads secure. While work is being done, traffic will be alternated through the open lane.

 

Electronic signs will be posted to alert drivers of the upcoming work. For weekly lane closures on Kauaʻi, visit our website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 

 

