Attorney General Bird Defends DOGE to Protect Taxpayer Dollars

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led 20 states in defending President Trump’s administration against politically-motivated lawsuits attempting to stop his team from protecting taxpayer dollars.

When the American people elected President Trump in a decisive victory, they also voted for his America First agenda. President Trump got straight to work by directing his Department of Government Efficiency employees to investigate and cut billions of dollars in federal waste, fraud, and abuse. Estimates predict that as much as $233 billion to $521 billion are lost to federal fraud each year. President Trump’s political opponents are now suing to block his team from accessing federal databases with information needed to eliminate federal fraud.

“America voted for President Trump to clean up Washington and cut federal waste,” said Attorney General Bird. “But while President Trump fights to deliver on his promises for the American people, his political opponents are weaponizing lawsuits to stand in the way. American taxpayers deserve to know where their hard-earned dollars are being spent. I am defending DOGE so that President Trump’s team has the tools needed to eliminate federal fraud and protect hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars.”

The States make the case that Article II of the Constitution grants President Trump the authority to direct executive branch agencies. The States urge the court to let President Trump’s administration continue doing its job to eliminate federal fraud and waste.

Iowa led the brief and was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah.

