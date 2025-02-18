Sprouts Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 2 Billion With 3.9% Projected Growth From 2023 to 2033

Sprouts Industry

Sprouts market, valued at $1.3 Bn in 2022, is projected to reach $2 Bn, growing at a 3.9% CAGR. Bean sprouts are expected to lead, with a 3.8% CAGR By 2033

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprouts, often referred to as nature’s superfood, have been gaining significant traction in the global market due to their impressive nutritional benefits. According to a newly-released market analysis report by Fact.MR, the global Sprouts Market was valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2022. With a projected growth rate of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2 billion by the end of the forecast period. Among various types, bean sprouts are anticipated to generate the highest revenue, growing at a CAGR of over 3.8% from 2023 to 2033.Market Performance: A Look at Historical and Future Trends:Between 2018 and 2022, the sprouts market experienced a steady growth rate of approximately 6% CAGR. As consumers became more health-conscious, the demand for sprouts increased, contributing to an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 630 million. Looking ahead, the projected valuation of US$ 2 billion by 2033 indicates a consistent and promising upward trajectory.Key Market Drivers: Why Are Sprouts Gaining Popularity?Sprouts are essentially young plants that have just begun to grow from seeds. Commonly consumed raw in salads, sandwiches, and various dishes, they are recognized for their crisp texture and exceptional nutrient content. Sprouts can be produced from a variety of seeds, including alfalfa, mung beans, lentils, and broccoli, each offering distinct health benefits.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Sprouts Market:The Key Players in the Infant Sprouts Industry include Fuji Natural Foods; Jonathan Sprouts; Narita Foods Co. Ltd.; Ocean Mist Farms; Pulmuone Foods USA; Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.; Van der Plas Sprouts; Organic Valley; Kingsseeds; Ippolito InternationalRising Demand for Organic Food:The organic food industry has seen a remarkable surge in recent years. In 2019, global organic food sales reached approximately US$ 95 billion, with a projected CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Organic sprouts, in particular, have witnessed increased demand due to their perceived health benefits and reduced exposure to pesticides and chemicals.India’s Role in Mung Bean Sprouts Production:India has emerged as one of the leading producers of mung bean sprouts. In 2019, the country produced around 2.52 million tonnes, exporting approximately 3,166 metric tonnes between 2019 and 2020. The rising preference for plant-based diets and organic food consumption is further boosting India’s sprouts market.Growing Health Awareness and Diabetes Management:According to the International Diabetes Federation, an estimated 463 million adults worldwide were living with diabetes in 2019. Given that diabetes contributes to approximately 4.2 million deaths annually, managing blood sugar levels has become crucial. Sprouts have a low glycemic index, making them an ideal dietary choice for diabetics and health-conscious consumers.Regional Market Insights: Where is Growth Happening?North America: A Key Player in the Market:North America accounted for US$ 372 million in market revenue in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 456 million by 2033. The region has shown a steady increase in demand for Brussels sprouts, driven by their antioxidant-rich composition that helps combat chronic diseases.In Canada, Brussels sprouts production rose from 6,390 metric tons in 2019 to 6,490 metric tons in 2020. Given their recognized health benefits, Brussels sprouts continue to drive significant market growth.United States: A Growing Market for Organic Sprouts:The U.S. sprouts market is expected to reach US$ 482.7 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. Organic food sales in the country have been on the rise, with an increase from US$ 47.9 billion in 2018 to over US$ 55.1 billion in 2019, a notable 15.7% surge. This growth highlights the increasing consumer preference for organic sprouts due to their superior nutritional profile.United Kingdom: Rising Demand for Nutrient-Rich Foods:The sprouts market in the U.K. is set to be valued at US$ 73.5 million by 2033. With a projected CAGR of 3%, the country is witnessing a rising demand for vitamin-rich foods, further propelling the market for sprouts, which are packed with vitamins A, C, and K, along with iron and calcium.China: A Booming Brussels Sprouts Market:China's sprouts market is projected to reach US$ 249.6 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.3%. In 2019, the country sold an impressive 195 tonnes of Brussels sprouts, reflecting a 41.3% increase from the previous year. This growth is fueled by China’s increasing interest in plant-based diets and nutritious foods.Japan: Addressing Health Concerns through Diet:With an estimated 7.2 million diabetes cases in 2020, Japan has seen a shift in dietary preferences towards healthier options like sprouts. The market is expected to grow to US$ 204 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 2.4%.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Category Insights: The Growing Popularity of Bean Sprouts:Bean sprouts have consistently been a high-demand segment in the sprouts market. The segment recorded a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033.Bean sprouts are widely used in Asian cuisines, particularly in dishes like stir-fries, salads, and soups. Their increasing presence in global cuisines is driving market growth. Food manufacturers and retailers are responding to this demand by expanding their offerings to include more sprout-based products.Competitive Landscape: Key Industry Players:Several major companies are actively shaping the sprouts market landscape, including:Fuji Natural FoodsJonathan SproutsNarita Foods Co. Ltd.Ocean Mist FarmsPulmuone Foods USASprouts Farmers Market Inc.Van der Plas SproutsOrganic ValleyKingsseedsIppolito InternationalRecent Industry DevelopmentsJonathan Sprouts’ Expansion (March 2021): The company launched a new product line called "Sprouty Snacks," featuring roasted and seasoned sprouted beans and lentils.Sprouts Farmers Market’s Acquisition (August 2021): The company acquired "Mighty Meals," an online organic grocery delivery service, to enhance its e-commerce capabilities.Van der Plas Sprouts’ Strategic Partnership (November 2021): The company partnered with Spain’s "GreenFarm" to expand its organic fruit and vegetable offerings.Conclusion: The Future of the Sprouts MarketWith a projected market valuation of US$ 2 billion by 2033, the sprouts industry continues to thrive, fueled by increasing consumer demand for healthy, organic foods. Regions like North America, China, and India are playing a significant role in shaping the market, while key industry players are driving innovation and expansion.As more consumers prioritize nutrition and wellness, the future of the sprouts market looks promising. The shift towards plant-based diets, combined with the benefits of organic produce, ensures that sprouts will remain a staple in healthy eating trends for years to come.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The Global Food Fungal Enzyme Market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 390 Million in 2023. Europe tops the global market, which accounts for 29.8% market share in 2023.The Global Gluten Replacer Market is valued at US$ 523.24 million in 2023. Demand for gluten replacers in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 79.06 million by 2033.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 