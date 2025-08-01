Vinyl Siding Market to Hit USD 11.38 Billion by 2035 | Key Players: CertainTeed, Ply Gem, Cornerstone Building Brands

Analysis of Vinyl Siding Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Vinyl Siding Market , valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 11.38 billion by 2035, driven by a steady CAGR of 4.4%. Fueled by the demand for durable, low-maintenance, and eco-friendly building materials, vinyl siding’s aesthetic appeal, ease of installation, and low environmental impact during production make it a preferred choice for residential and commercial structures. This press release explores the key drivers, projections, and opportunities shaping this dynamic industry.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=425 Why Is the Market Expanding?The global construction industry, valued at USD 12 trillion in 2024, drives demand for vinyl siding, with its durability reducing maintenance costs by 20% compared to traditional materials like wood. The push for sustainable building, supported by the EU’s 2024 Green Deal targeting 35% energy-efficient buildings by 2030, boosts adoption of vinyl siding, which offers 15% better insulation. Residential construction, with 2.5 million new homes built in the U.S. in 2024, accounts for 60% of vinyl siding demand. Innovations like CertainTeed’s 2024 recycled vinyl siding, using 40% post-consumer materials, align with sustainability goals. Ease of installation, reducing labor costs by 10%, and aesthetic versatility drive its use in 50% of North American homes. High initial costs (USD 2–5 per square foot) are offset by long-term savings and recyclability.What Are the Key Market Projections?The market is set to create an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 3.98 billion by 2035, growing from USD 7.4 billion in 2025 to USD 11.38 billion at a 4.4% CAGR. The residential segment, holding a 65% share in 2025, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR, generating USD 2.6 billion in opportunities due to its dominance in housing projects. North America, with a 50% share in 2025, leads with a 4.2% CAGR, driven by the U.S.’s USD 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. Asia-Pacific, growing at a 5.0% CAGR, benefits from China’s USD 100 billion urban development projects and India’s 8% construction growth. Historical growth from 2020 to 2024 averaged a 4.0% CAGR, with steady momentum expected. Short-term growth (2025–2028) focuses on residential applications, while long-term trends (2029–2035) emphasize commercial and industrial uses.How Can Stakeholders Capitalize on Opportunities?Stakeholders in construction, manufacturing, and real estate can leverage opportunities by investing in eco-friendly vinyl siding, like Ply Gem’s 2024 low-VOC siding, reducing environmental impact by 12%. Partnerships, such as Alside’s 2023 collaboration with Asian builders, expand market reach in Asia-Pacific, projected to account for 35% of demand by 2030. Focusing on insulated vinyl siding, contributing 30% of revenue in 2025, ensures energy efficiency for green buildings. Compliance with LEED and EU REACH standards boosts market trust, while targeting high-growth markets like India, with a 5.5% CAGR, unlocks potential. Offering customizable designs, adopted by 20% of manufacturers in 2024, increases sales by 10% through aesthetic appeal.What Does the Report Cover?Fact.MR’s report analyzes the Vinyl Siding Market across 30+ countries, covering segments by type (insulated siding, non-insulated siding), application (residential, commercial, industrial), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa). It highlights trends like recycled materials, energy-efficient designs, and aesthetic customization. Combining primary research from industry experts and secondary data, the report provides actionable insights into market dynamics, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities through 2035.Who Are the Market Leaders?Key players include CertainTeed, Ply Gem, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Alside. CertainTeed’s 2024 recycled vinyl siding strengthened its sustainable portfolio, while Ply Gem’s 2023 high-durability siding gained traction in commercial projects. These companies, holding over 50% of the market, drive innovation through R&D and partnerships, such as Cornerstone’s 2024 collaboration with U.S. homebuilders. Regional players like Kaycan focus on cost-effective solutions for Asia-Pacific, enhancing competitiveness. Strategic expansions, like Alside’s 2024 facility in India, bolster market presence.What Challenges and Solutions Exist?High installation costs (USD 2–5 per square foot) and environmental concerns, with 10% of vinyl siding unrecycled, pose challenges. Regulatory restrictions, like EU’s 2024 PVC waste limits, and raw material volatility, impacting 15% of supply chains, hinder growth. Solutions include recycled siding, reducing waste by 15%, and low-VOC formulations, cutting emissions by 10%. Localized production in Asia-Pacific, adopted by 20% of manufacturers, mitigates supply risks. Recycling programs, like CertainTeed’s 2024 initiatives, address waste concerns. Compliance with EPA and REACH standards ensures market resilience.Buy Report – Instant Access: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/425 What Are the Recent Developments?In 2024, global construction spending rose by 6%, boosting vinyl siding demand by 8%, with 60% of U.S. homes using it. North America’s 50% share reflects the U.S.’s 2.5 million new homes. CertainTeed’s 2024 recycled siding, with 40% post-consumer materials, reduced waste by 12%. Asia-Pacific’s 5.0% CAGR is driven by China’s USD 100 billion urban projects and India’s 8% construction growth. Ply Gem’s 2024 insulated siding improved energy efficiency by 15%. Regulatory advancements, like the EU’s 2024 green building incentives, increased sustainable siding adoption by 10%.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market is projected to increase from USD 9.6 billion in 2025 to USD 12.2 billion by 2035 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Market is expected to reach USD 2,057 million by 2035

