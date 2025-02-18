Black Box Intelligence Unveils Performance Intelligence: First-of-its-Kind AI Restaurant Performance Management Platform

Victor Fernandez, New Chief Insights Officer at Black Box Intelligence Mark Dillon, CEO - Black Box Intelligence Black Box Intelligence Logo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Box Intelligence, the leader in data solutions for the restaurant industry, proudly announces the launch of Performance Intelligence—a first-of-its-kind AI platform that delivers real-time, actionable insights on sales and traffic, the workforce, and guest sentiment - along with tools to manage guest experience - for restaurants, all in one unified view.Put simply, Performance Intelligence will be the only platform to combine decades of restaurant expertise, AI, guest feedback, and the best workforce and financial benchmarks to deliver real results.Victor Fernandez, Chief Insights Officer at Black Box Intelligence, emphasizes the power of the new platform:“After 20 years of helping restaurant leaders turn data into action, I’m thrilled to introduce Performance Intelligence. This is a seminal moment in the company’s history and a realization of a vision for the industry first conceived at our inception. “Our data has shown the connection between workforce, guest experience and financial performance time and time again. This platform gives restaurant leadership the ability to map HR, operational and marketing initiatives directly to sales and traffic with restaurant-trained AI analytics, enabling smarter and more accurate decisions. In doing so, it enables them to optimize and benchmark the entire journey - from attracting and retaining employees to creating thrilled guests - driving both operational efficiency and revenue growth.”Mark Dillon, CEO of Black Box Intelligence, reflects on the milestone and future vision:“Performance Intelligence marks a new era for Black Box Intelligence. It’s more than just a tool—it connects all critical data points, from financial performance to guest feedback and workforce insights, leveraging AI restaurant-trained analytics to elevate key focus areas enabling operators to drive smarter, faster decisions.“This platform is built for the realities of running a restaurant from brand level right down to the individual units, providing the actionable insights necessary to manage guest experiences effectively while tying HR and marketing efforts to real business outcomes. We're excited for the future and committed to continuing to provide the industry with data-driven solutions that make a real impact.”With Performance Intelligence, restaurant leaders can align operational, HR and marketing strategies with business performance while managing guest experience more effectively. The platform helps operators quickly adapt to market changes, focusing on initiatives that boost traffic and sales.From fixing underperforming units and reducing staff turnover to improving guest satisfaction and refining marketing campaigns, Performance Intelligence provides real-time insights that drive operational improvements. By connecting financial, workforce, and guest experience data, it enables smarter decisions that prioritize growth and profitability.Key Datapoints4.6% higher sales for restaurants fully staffed in hourly FOH roles.2.1x higher sales for restaurants with online Average Star Ratings between 4.2 and 4.3 than restaurants with Average Star Ratings less than 3.5.Brands using Black Box Intelligence are 53% more likely to raise their online Average Star Ratings than those that aren’t.Source: Black Box Intelligence State of the Restaurant Industry - Q1 2025 and Q4 2024 More InformationFor more information or to schedule a demo, visit the Black Box Intelligence Website and/or register for the webinar unveiling on March 6 . For more information on applications of this new technology, see this use case section.

