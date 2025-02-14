New 2024 Collectible Waterfowl Stamp Available Through TWRA

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is taking orders for the collectible state waterfowl stamp that is produced annually and sold for habitat improvement. The Best of Show painting from the 2024 Tennessee Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest is now available as a collectible waterfowl stamp. The new stamp is the latest which displays the efforts of talented young artists who have competed in the state’s contest.

The TWRA has taken the Best of Show winning artwork each year since 1999 from the state’s Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest to create the collectible stamp. Jessie Hindman (17) from Chattanooga won Best of Show with her acrylic paint portrayal of a male redhead. Jesse’s winning drawing was selected from 1,787 individuals who competed in four age group categories.

The Tennessee Junior Duck Stamp program is an art contest managed by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service designed to teach the importance of conserving wetlands habitat and waterfowl to students. It pairs science, the arts, and other core subjects to creatively teach greater awareness of our natural resources. As part of the program, students are invited to participate in an annual art competition.

The public is invited to purchase the collectible stamps. Each state stamp is numbered and printed in full color, measuring 1 2/8 by 2 inches. In addition to this year’s stamp, all previous stamps since 1999 are available.

Stamps are $11 each and may be ordered by completing the Wildlife Stamp order form, located in the Support Wildlife Resources in the Wildlife section on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.

The public is reminded that the State of Tennessee Waterfowl stamp is voluntary and not required to hunt. However, the Federal Duck stamp is required to hunt waterfowl in Tennessee.

