Ketamine Academy Awards Full-Tuition Scholarship

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ketamine Academy , a leading provider of ketamine therapy and business development training for medical professionals, is proud to announce the awarding of its Full-Tuition Scholarship to Dr. Brawn Trehern, DNP, FNP-BC. With 27 years of dedicated service in healthcare, Dr. Trehern will leverage this opportunity to launch an innovative mental health and chronic pain wellness center in Alabama.At the core of The Ketamine Academy’s mission is the commitment to improving patient access to safe, evidence-based ketamine therapy. By providing comprehensive online training programs that combine clinical expertise with critical business acumen, The Ketamine Academy empowers clinicians to establish thriving practices. Their all-inclusive “clinic-in-a-box” program equips healthcare providers with video lessons, detailed protocols, business templates, marketing tools, and ongoing mentorship—ensuring every clinician is fully prepared to deliver transformative care.“We created our Ketamine Business Accelerator training program to bridge the gap between clinical excellence and the practical business skills needed to run a successful practice,” said Jason Duprat, MBA, MSA, APRN, CRNA, and founder of The Ketamine Academy. “Our scholarship initiative is a testament to our dedication to support clinicians who are passionate about transforming mental healthcare while building sustainable practices.”Dr. Trehern’s impressive background in mental health and chronic pain management, combined with her vision to integrate innovative treatments such as ketamine therapy and IV hydration services, makes her an exemplary recipient. “This scholarship will support my goal of establishing a comprehensive wellness clinic that not only addresses mental health but also offers advanced pain management solutions,” Dr. Trehern shared. Her deep commitment to patient care and community service underlines the transformative potential of this award.The Ketamine Academy’s Full-Tuition Scholarship is awarded twice per year as part of its ongoing mission to expand access to advanced ketamine therapy training. The program is designed for clinicians seeking to offer cutting-edge treatment options that deliver near-immediate symptom relief for patients who have not found success with traditional therapies.Interested healthcare professionals can learn more about this life-changing opportunity and apply for the Ketamine Business Accelerator Scholarship About The Ketamine AcademyThe Ketamine Academy is dedicated to transforming the field of mental health and chronic pain management by providing high-quality ketamine therapy training and business development resources. With a comprehensive suite of tools—including clinical training, business resources, and ongoing mentorship—The Ketamine Academy ensures that clinicians are fully equipped to deliver innovative, patient-centered care. For more information, visit www.ketamineacademy.com

