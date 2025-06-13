AI Expert Jason Duprat to Speak at NNBA 2025 on Applied AI for Nurse Entrepreneurs

Jason Duprat to share "Simple AI Systems That Maintain Your Authentic Style"

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Duprat, MBA, MSA, APRN, CRNA, will present “AI for Busy Entrepreneurs: Simple Systems That Maintain Your Authentic Style” at the National Nurses in Business Association (NNBA) 2025 Conference on Saturday, July 19, from 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM.Duprat is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and founder of a thriving education and consulting business for healthcare professionals. He brings a unique perspective to the implementation of artificial intelligence, and he will address a primary concern that many entrepreneurs have about AI: How do I scale with AI while still sounding like myself?"Many healthcare entrepreneurs I work with are worried that AI will make their content sound generic and rob them of their personal touch," said Duprat."But after logging over 2,100 hours of hands-on experience with every top-tier AI tool, I've discovered the secret is properly training it to model your authentic voice, while also teaching it everything you know. When done right, AI can become the most powerful way to amplify your voice and grow your business."Since 2017, Duprat has implemented automation across his businesses. Since 2022, he has made AI mastery his core focus, earning certifications from Google, Amazon, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Pennsylvania. He also runs cutting-edge open-source models on his own Nvidia GPU systems, giving him deep insight into both mainstream and experimental AI workflows.A returning NNBA speaker and Advisory Board member, Duprat will tackle the three biggest barriers keeping nurse entrepreneurs from using AI effectively:1. Fear of losing authenticity2. Perceived complexity of implementation3. Overwhelm from the sheer number of toolsHis session will focus exclusively on practical, no-code strategies that entrepreneurs can implement immediately to improve content creation, marketing, and business operations."Jason's approach to AI isn't theoretical—it's tested in the trenches," notes Nelly, Healthcare Boss Academy's COO. "While others are talking about AI's potential, Jason has already built and implemented systems that are generating real revenue and saving countless hours of work."During the presentation, attendees will see live demonstrations of Duprat’s techniques for:1. Training AI to mirror an individual’s voice and writing style2. Streamlining content workflows without sounding robotic3. Evaluating AI tools for real ROI, and avoiding the hypeAccording to recent studies, 91% of small and medium-sized businesses using AI report revenue growth. AI and automation allow businesses to scale service delivery without proportional increases in overhead, which is critical for small businesses.We’re nearing a moment when AI won’t just be an edge, it’ll be required,” Duprat explains.“But the ones who thrive won’t be the most technical; instead, they’ll be the ones who know how to apply AI where it moves the needle."Attendees can also visit Duprat at the Healthcare Entrepreneur Academy exhibit area to explore personalized AI strategies and tools for their businesses.About the NNBA ConferenceThe NNBA’s Nurse Entrepreneurship and Career Alternatives Conference will be held July 17–19, 2025, at the South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event draws hundreds of nurses and clinicians from across the U.S. who are launching and growing businesses. Registration is currently open. About The Healthcare Boss Academy:Jason Duprat, MBA, MSA, APRN, CRNA founded the Healthcare Boss Academy, which offers courses, coaching, and consulting for healthcare professionals looking to build and scale their businesses. The organization plans to launch a comprehensive AI training program later this year. More information is available on their website.

