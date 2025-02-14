JIM CAMACHO DEBUTS LOVELORN SINGLE “HEARTBREAK TRAIN” TO RING IN VALENTINE’S DAY

Heartbrake Train Jim Camacho (Photo credit - Juan Davila) Jim Camacho "Heartbrake Train"

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the dawn of Valentine’s Day, multifaceted singer and songwriter Jim Camacho has unveiled a wistful and emotionally-charged new single titled “Heartbreak Train” – a relatable treat that touches on love… and heartbreak. The song and its official music video are now available to stream on all digital platforms.

Riddled with the soft cries of a wistful guitar and hauntingly beautiful piano, “Heartbreak Train” instantly spellbinds listeners under the all-too-familiar experience of Camacho’s newest lovelorn hit. “Now she’s gone / you feel all broken in pain / you’re gonna have to ride / that heartbreak train,” Camacho croons. “That heartbreak train / never takes you home / that heartbreak train / leaves you all alone.” Spinning a profound tale of unrequited love, Jim Camacho ultimately captures the angsty feeling of watching the one you love walk away.

The accompanying music video for “Heartbreak Train” proves to be the perfect visual landscape for Camacho’s heartfelt penmanship to manifest. Simplistic, yet striking, “Heartbreak Train” follows the artist as he performs his verses aboard his own heartbreak train, shadowed by dancer Bianca Allanic who spins an emotional and intricate choreography. “Heartbreak Train” was directed by Juan Davila and produced by 2WayCreative.

“Heartbreak Train” arrives on the heels of his latest success “California Calling.” His latest single, which has amassed nearly one million views on YouTube (+834K), has captured audiences across the globe for a greater cause. Following the devastating wildfires in greater Los Angeles, Camacho has mourned alongside a grieving nation who dreams of coming together to make California whole again. What is a love letter to the City of Angels, “California Calling” also stands as a heartfelt prayer, mourning the fragility of the city’s magic all while celebrating the resilience of the place where legends are born. Since its release, the song has quickly amassed over 30K streams across streaming platforms.

The Miami-based native credits the inspiration behind “California Calling” to the magic city, planting his heart in California. In efforts to support those affected by the wildfires, proceeds from “California Calling” will go to the Recording Academy and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals impacted by the crisis.

Up next, Jim Camacho is gearing up for two exciting headlining performances. This Friday, February 14, Camacho will kick off with a performance at the iconic Luna Star Cafe in Miami, Florida. Shortly after, Camacho will visit London on February 21 for an unforgettable experience at The Camden Club.

As co-founder (with his brother John) of the iconic Miami band The Goods, Camacho first attracted national attention through a series of albums that allowed the band to record with legendary producer Tom Dowd, as well as sharing stages with the likes of Pearl Jam, The Smithereens, Cracker and Matthew Sweet. The band reaped many accolades along the way.

Since then, Camacho has enjoyed a prolific solo career, including several memorable albums and EPs. In addition, his music has been featured in films, documentaries, and television soundtracks. His high-profile live performances have taken him to a number of prestigious musical venues, such as the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles. He has played the U.S. West Coast and the U.K. and also has had the distinction of touring with Alicia Keys, John Legend, Linda Perhacs, and Zascha Moktan.

Camacho has also made his mark in the theatrical world highlighted by well-received original productions as “Fools’ Paradise,” “Mouse King,” “The Cavie Islanders and the Troll,” “The Guru of Gir,” and, most recently, “Digging for Bones,” all acclaimed musicals that found him either producing, directing, writing the book and composing the songs, or all of the above.

Camacho’s prolific prowess extends to spotlighting other artists, as well. His YouTube series Adventures in Songwriting found him working with a series of special guests and then writing a song in tandem with them during the program’s 30-minute timeframe. In 2019, the songs were released as an EP that sported collaborations between Camacho and seminal South Florida talents Fernando Perdomo, Charlie Pickett, Elsten Torres, Rob Elba, and the bands Ex-Norwegian and Deaf Poets. Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald hailed the EP as “good fun and a testament to the power of inspired songwriting.”

