SDVO Solutions LLC Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Quality in Federal IT Solutions

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDVO Solutions LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in providing software and hardware solutions to the federal government, is proud to announce its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification. This internationally recognized standard demonstrates SDVO Solutions' dedication to quality management, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction."As a trusted value-added reseller for federal agencies, we are committed to delivering top-tier IT solutions with the highest standards of quality and efficiency," said Bob Bianchi, CEO & Founder. "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification reinforces our promise to continuously improve our processes and meet the evolving needs of our government clients."ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s most widely recognized quality management standard, ensuring that organizations implement systematic processes to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and drive continual improvement. This certification validates SDVO Solutions' commitment to providing reliable, high-quality products and services that meet stringent government requirements.With this achievement, SDVO Solutions further strengthens its ability to support federal agencies with mission-critical IT solutions, offering a streamlined procurement experience backed by a robust quality management system.For more information about SDVO Solutions LLC and its offerings, visit SDVOSolutions.com

