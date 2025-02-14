Two Free Weekends Announced for Out-of-State Snowmobilers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two free snowmobile weekends for all out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers to rev their engines and explore what New York has to offer. New York State will waive registration fees for out-of-state snowmobilers February 28-March 2 and March 7-9, 2025, encouraging out-of-state visitors to come ride the more than 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails in New York State.

“New York is home to more than 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails, making it the perfect place to explore everything from snow peaked mountains and endless forests to pristine valleys and the Great Lakes,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the beauty our state has to offer, and we’re making it easier with free snowmobiling weekends for adventurers to see it for themselves.”

During the weekends, the registration requirement in New York is waived for already properly registered and insured out-of-state snowmobiling enthusiasts. Participants in these free snowmobiling events must operate a snowmobile that is registered in their home state/province and must carry any applicable insurance as required. Outside of this promotion, out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers are required to register their snowmobiles with New York State before hitting the State's trails — from the Hudson Valley to the North Country to Western New York.

These free snowmobiling weekends, February 28-March 2 and March 7-9, 2025, help boost tourism for State and local economies, and reinforce New York's commitment to the industry. New York State has made an ongoing commitment to snowmobile trail maintenance and our local grants program is funded by snowmobile registration fees collected by the State Department of Motor Vehicles and deposited into the Snowmobile Trail Development and Maintenance Fund. County and municipal governments distribute the grants to about 230 snowmobile clubs across the State, which in turn groom and maintain the trails.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “New York State is fortunate to have many snowmobile clubs, counties, and municipalities who do great work to groom and maintain our trail network, ensuring a smooth ride and a safe, enjoyable journey for all. Our trails offer a thrilling escape into winter wonderlands—winding through pristine forests, across snowy fields, and offering breathtaking views at every turn. It’s not just a ride, it’s an adventure leaving visitors eager to return again and again and explore more of what the Empire State has to offer.”

Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York's free snowmobiling weekends are the perfect time for visitors to explore the state's picturesque winter landscape and its vast network of snowmobile trails. Tourism is crucial to our regional economies, and opportunities like this help to welcome guests who stay, dine and shop in our vibrant communities, supporting local jobs and small businesses.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Our state is enjoying an exceptional snowmobiling season, and these free weekends are the perfect opportunity for non-New Yorkers to experience all that we have to offer. Remember that visitors who snowmobile here outside of designated free weekends must obtain a temporary snowmobile registration, while New Yorkers must renew their snowmobile registrations annually online. The registration fees go toward maintaining our beautiful trail network, which all snowmobilers must enjoy safely and responsibly. That means always wearing a helmet and never riding while impaired.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “New York’s network of snowmobile trails provides extraordinary winter recreation for residents and visitors alike. I encourage the public to take advantage of these free weekends to enjoy some of the thousands of miles of trails the state has to offer and to ride safely and responsibly to protect themselves and others.”

New York State Snowmobile Association President Rosanne Warner said, “The New York State Snowmobile Association and all of its member clubs would like to thank the Governor for promoting snowmobiling as an important part of the winter tourism economy. In-state snowmobilers as well as out-of-state visitors enjoy riding our trail system and are always pleased with the diversity of riding opportunities New York State has to offer. Snowmobilers are very important contributors to our local winter economy and we appreciate the support and recognition of Governor Hochul.”

New York State reminds riders to observe trail conditions and safety procedures while snowmobiling. Trail conditions vary depending on snowfall amounts and other factors. Snowmobilers, fishermen, skiers and snowshoers should put safety first and to proceed with extreme caution before venturing on ice- or snow-covered bodies of water. Historically, the two leading causes of snowmobile injuries in New York State are excessive speed and operator intoxication.

Top safety recommendations include:

INSPECT and properly maintain your snowmobile; carry emergency supplies

ALWAYS wear a helmet with DOT-certified standards and make sure you wear appropriate snowmobile gear including bibs, jackets, boots, and gloves to withstand the elements

ALWAYS ride with a buddy or group and tell a responsible person where you will be riding and your expected return time

SLOW DOWN. Ride within your ability

STAY ON MARKED TRAILS. Respect landowners and obey posted signs

NEVER drink alcohol or use drugs and ride

FROZEN BODIES OF WATER are not designated trails; if you plan to ride on ice, proceed with caution and be aware of potential hazards under the snow. If you choose to ride on ice, wear a snowmobile suit with flotation built-in and carry a set of ice picks as a precaution.

Check the websites of area snowmobile clubs for information on trail conditions, including the status of grooming. Individuals operating a snowmobile should be familiar with safe riding practices and all applicable laws, rules and regulations. The New York State Snowmobile Association website provides information about snowmobiling and snowmobile clubs. Maps of the State snowmobile trail network are available on New York State Parks' website.

More information on planning a great snowmobile getaway and other ways to enjoy winter in New York State is available at iloveny.com/winter.

The DMV reminds New York riders that snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually. DMV allows snowmobilers to renew registrations online on the DMV website, by mail or in person at a DMV office. Snowmobile registration costs $100 but is decreased to $45 if the snowmobiler is a member of a local snowmobile club.

Non-New Yorkers who wish to use a snowmobile in New York State before or after this promotional weekend can use the NYS Registration for Out-of-State Snowmobile service to get a 15-day registration and operate their snowmobile here immediately. DMV will send a permanent registration in the mail.

The free snowmobile weekend complements Governor Hochul’s efforts to encourage outdoor recreation. The FY26 Executive Budget proposes $200 million for State Parks to invest in and aid the ongoing transformation of New York’s flagship parks and support critical infrastructure projects throughout the park system. The Governor’s new Unplug and Play initiative also earmarks $100 million for construction and renovation of community centers through the Build Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS), $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative helping New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and an additional $50 million for the Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative supporting municipalities in the renovation and construction of swimming facilities.

For information on snowmobiling, visit parks.ny.gov. Visit the DEC website for more information on snowmobiling on State lands.