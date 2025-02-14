TDEC Welcomes Magotteaux to Green Star Partnership Program

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today welcomed Magotteaux Inc. of Pulaski as the newest member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership.

The Tennessee Green Star Partnership is an environmental leadership program that recognizes manufacturers across the state committed to sustainability and exhibiting continuous improvement in their operations.

The Magotteaux facility is a dual operation foundry that casts products for the cement, mining, and aggregate industries. Magotteaux has 25 facilities around the world, with operations in 21 countries on six continents. The Pulaski location is Magotteaux’s only dual production (grinding balls and castings) location in North America.

“The Green Star Partnership program shines a light on businesses that put an emphasis on sustainability, and Magotteaux is an excellent example,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “Magotteaux sees the need for responsible action and embraces it. We are thrilled to welcome it into this program.”

The Magotteaux Pulaski facility has engaged in several projects that reflect a strong commitment to sustainability, including maintaining four separate International Organization of Standardization (ISO) certifications to include ISO 140001 which recognizes environmental performance. The facility has seen savings from multiple projects over the last few years. Magotteaux Inc. repaired the air leaks in the facility resulting in an annual savings of over 270,000 kWh; recycles over 2,000 pounds of grinding abrasives, super sacks, and cardboard per month; shuts down the baghouse during non-production hours and saves 1.6 million kWh annually; and completed a lighting upgrade that yielded a savings of over 2,000,000 kWh.

To become a member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership, a manufacturer must operate under an ISO 14001 certification, a voluntary environmental management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization, and/or an environmental management system that conforms to ISO 14001 and must have a minimum of three years of exceptional environmental compliance with TDEC.

More information about TDEC’s Green Star Partnership program is available online.