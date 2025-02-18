BWS Celebrates 100,000 YouTube Subscribers Milestone

BWS YouTube 100,000 Plaque

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BWS, the creative force behind cutting-edge animations and immersive storytelling, has been awarded a prestigious Silver Play Button plaque from YouTube BWS’ YouTube channel has surpassed an impressive milestone of 100,000 subscribers - a remarkable achievement that highlights the studio's high-quality content that resonates with audiences around the world.This milestone not only reflects the hard work and creativity of the team but also the unwavering support of fans and viewers who continue to engage with their content.With videos combining artistry, innovation, and a deep commitment to storytelling, BWS has carved out a unique niche in the world of animation and film. The channel’s top-performing videos consistently captivate viewers, reflecting the studio's mission to push creative boundaries.Some of the most popular videos on BWS YouTube channel include:· A Royal Grand Design· Life & Spicy Peppers | Mini-Doc· Animating Comic Books!· Lisbon· Deadpool 3 | Lofi Draw· Debuchelon's | Take A Look at Me | Official Music VideoFounder and Chief Animator, Ben Wild expressed gratitude for the milestone: “This achievement is a celebration of our incredible team and the loyal community that has supported us. Reaching 100,000 subscribers motivates us to continue producing content that inspires and entertains. We’re excited about the journey ahead and grateful for everyone who’s been part of it.”BWS continues to grow as a creative powerhouse, with upcoming projects aimed at further enriching its portfolio and engaging its ever-expanding audience.-ENDS-

