Request for Applications - RiverSmart Schools Maintenance Education, and Training

DOEE seeks eligible entities to design and implement the RiverSmart Schools (RSS) Education program. The amount available for the project is approximately $75,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-WPD-864” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 28, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm. on the date the application is due.

DOEE will hold a pre-application meeting on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10:00 am. Details: WebEx link or DOEE conference room 509.

Meeting link:

https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=me6a5512af7d3a1261bd43b669f6283ca

Meeting number: 2302 389 1433. Password: public

Join by video system

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone. +1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in number (US/Canada) Access code: 2302 389 1433

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

