Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,338 in the last 365 days.

Request for Applications - RiverSmart Schools Maintenance Education, and Training

DOEE seeks eligible entities to design and implement the RiverSmart Schools (RSS) Education program. The amount available for the project is approximately $75,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: 

Download from the attachments section below

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-WPD-864” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 28, 2025.  The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm. on the date the application is due.

DOEE will hold a pre-application meeting on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10:00 am. Details: WebEx link or DOEE conference room 509.

Meeting link:

https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=me6a5512af7d3a1261bd43b669f6283ca  

Meeting number: 2302 389 1433.  Password: public

Join by video system

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone. +1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in number (US/Canada) Access code: 2302 389 1433

 Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to:  [email protected]   

 Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Request for Applications - RiverSmart Schools Maintenance Education, and Training

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more