PayLogic Awarded Project for the national Interoperable Digital Payment Switch in the Union of Comoros

PayLogic Awarded Project for Interoperable Digital Payment Switch in the Union of Comoros

This tender win affirms our mission of financial inclusion. Interoperable payment switches reduce costs and boost digital commerce, making financial services accessible to all.” — Mohamed Mekouar, Executive Chairman

AJMAN, AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayLogic, a global leader in payment technology, is proud to announce its selection to deliver an interoperable digital payment switch platform for the Union of Comoros under the Projet d’Appui au Développement du Secteur Financier (PADSF). This project, awarded through Appel d’Offres No: DOF/N°02/MFB/BCC/PADSF, represents a critical step in modernizing the nation’s financial infrastructure.The new platform will enable interoperability across financial institutions, banks, and payment service providers, fostering a seamless and inclusive digital payment ecosystem. By connecting diverse players in the financial sector, the system will make payments faster, more secure, and accessible to all.Advancing Financial InclusionThe interoperable payment switch will address key challenges in the financial sector by facilitating real-time, cost-effective, and reliable digital transactions. This technology supports the Union of Comoros’ broader goals of extending financial services to underserved communities and promoting economic growth.PayLogic’s Commitment“This project is a testament to our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that transform financial ecosystems,” said Mohamed Mekouar, executive chairman of PayLogic. “By implementing an interoperable payment switch, we are helping to create a more inclusive and efficient financial infrastructure in the Union of Comoros. We are excited to partner with local stakeholders to bring this vision to life.”About the PADSF InitiativeThe Projet d’Appui au Développement du Secteur Financier (PADSF) aims to strengthen the Union of Comoros’ financial sector through modernization, transparency, and enhanced accessibility. The project focuses on building critical infrastructure that supports sustainable economic development and financial inclusion.About PayLogicPayLogic is a leading provider of payment technology solutions, specializing in interoperable payment switches, digital financial gateways, and robust financial infrastructure. With extensive experience across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, PayLogic works with governments, central banks, and financial institutions to deliver scalable, secure, and innovative payment systems.

