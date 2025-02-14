Description: The HL7 Individual Case Safety Report (ICSR) captures information needed to support reporting of adverse events, product problems and consumer complaints associated with the use of FDA regulated products.

ICSR Release 2 was completed December 2011 as an SDO Joint Initiative Project between the International Standards Organization (ISO), the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and HL7. Information about the SDO Joint Initiative can be found at: http://www.jointinitiativecouncil.org/ . The ICSR specification, ISO/HL7 27953 is a multi-part standard created to consolidate work efforts in ISO and HL7 as follows:

1. ISO new work item proposal N545: Health informatics - Pharmacovigilance - Structure and data elements of individual case safety report (reclassified as ISO 27953);

2. Health Level Seven (HL7) Individual Case Safety Report (ICSR) Release 1, Normative Standard;

3. HL7 ICSR Release 2, Draft Standard for Trial Use (DSTU)ISO/HL7 27953-1 (Part 1) is designed to address areas of overlap across the work items and form a messaging framework reference. This framework can be applied to support data exchange requirements described in the many different use cases presented as storyboards in this International Standard. This framework allows for future development work to be carried out so that additional use cases that are not currently addressed in this edition can be added in the future as new parts to this International Standard.

ISO/HL7 27953-2 (Part 2) is designed at a conformance profile for Part 1 for use by the International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) revised guideline E2B(R3): Data Elements for Transmission of Individual Case Safety Reports. The ICH requirements have been further extended to take into account additional international requirements. Use of ISO 27953-2 is dependent upon the related ISO vocabulary harmonization work Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP), which is a suite of related standards used to uniquely identify regulated products through the product lifecycle (premarket to postmarket).

Individual Case Safety Report Resources: FDA implementation of the Individual Case Safety Report (ICSR) Standard varies by product type. Implementers should contact the receiving program (e.g., FAERS, VAERS, eMDR, CVM) prior to submission of ICSRs to the Agency. Links to applicable ICSR guidance documents are provided as a resource to clarify ICSR content and format requirements for electronic ICSR submissions to FDA.

