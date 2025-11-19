On November 19, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration granted traditional approval to daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro, Janssen Biotech Inc.) with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) for newly diagnosed light chain (AL) amyloidosis. FDA granted accelerated approval for this indication in 2021.

Full prescribing information for Darzalex Faspro will be posted on Drugs@FDA.

Efficacy was evaluated in ANDROMEDA (NCT03201965), an open-label, randomized, active-controlled trial in 388 patients with newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis with measurable disease and at least one affected organ according to consensus criteria. Patients were randomized to receive bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) or Darzalex Faspro with VCd (D-VCd).

The approval was based on major organ deterioration progression free survival (MOD-PFS; defined as the duration from the date of randomization to either hematologic progression, major organ deterioration, or death, whichever occurred first), and overall survival (OS). After a median follow-up of 61.4 months, the trial demonstrated an improvement in MOD-PFS in the D-VCd arm as compared to the VCd arm (hazard ratio [HR]=0.47; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.33, 0.67; p-value <0.0001). The median MOD-PFS was not reached in the D-VCd arm and was 30.2 months in the VCd arm. The trial also demonstrated an improvement in OS in the D-VCd arm as compared to the VCd arm (HR=0.62; 95% CI: 0.42, 0.90; p-value 0.0121). The median OS had not been reached in either arm.

The prescribing information includes a Warnings and Precaution for cardiac toxicity, stating that serious or fatal cardiac adverse reactions occurred in patients with light chain (AL) amyloidosis who received Darzalex Faspro in combination with VCd, along with Warnings and Precautions for hypersensitivity and other administrative reactions, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, embryo-fetal toxicity, and interference with cross-matching and red blood cell antibody screening. Darzalex Faspro is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with light chain (AL) amyloidosis who have NYHA Class IIIB or Class IV cardiac disease or Mayo Stage IIIB outside of controlled clinical trials.

The recommended dose is 1,800 mg daratumumab and 30,000 units hyaluronidase-fihj administered subcutaneously into the abdomen over approximately 3 to 5 minutes according to the recommended schedule in combination with VCd.

Healthcare professionals should report all serious adverse events suspected to be associated with the use of any medicine and device to FDA's MedWatch Reporting System or by calling 1-800-FDA-1088.

For assistance with single-patient INDs for investigational oncology products, healthcare professionals may contact OCE's Project Facilitate at 240-402-0004 or email OncProjectFacilitate@fda.hhs.gov.

