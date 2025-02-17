Augnito Omni Enhances Hospitals & Clinics in UK with Medical Ambient Scribe AI Technology

Augnito Omni Transforms UK Healthcare with AI-Powered Ambient Scribe, Streamlining Clinical Documentation and Enhancing Efficiency.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Augnito Omni , an AI-powered ambient medical scribe, is seeing increasing adoption as NHS, GP (General Practitioner), and private healthcare providers seek efficient and customisable solutions for clinical documentation. Designed to streamline medical reporting across in-person, video, and telemedicine consultations, Augnito Omni supports healthcare professionals by optimising workflow efficiency.As the demand for AI-driven documentation grows, Augnito Omni introduces key features aimed at improving usability and accuracy:Customisation and AdaptabilityAugnito Omni offers a high degree of customisation, enabling medical professionals across various specialties to generate documentation suited to specific needs. The platform supports structured patient records, referral letters, and medical questionnaires, integrating seamlessly into clinical workflows.Accuracy Across Accents and LanguagesWith a strong focus on inclusivity, Augnito Omni is designed to recognise a broad range of global and regional English accents, including Indian, African, Welsh, Scottish, and Irish variations. The platform leverages over 20 years of medical transcription expertise from Scribetech UK, which has supported NHS services for decades. Additionally, its multilingual capabilities assist foreign-language speakers by enabling native-language communication while ensuring patient records are documented in English.Transparent Pricing ModelAugnito Omni offers unlimited usage without restrictions on consultation time or report generation. The platform is designed to provide cost-effective solutions without hidden fees, supporting healthcare providers in maintaining predictable operational expenses.Dr Jam Gafarov, Business Development Manager at Scribetech UK, commented:"Scribetech prioritises practical advancements in healthcare technology. The focus remains on improving efficiency and accuracy in medical documentation while ensuring accessibility and fairness in pricing. As a UK-based company, the commitment is to supporting the NHS and private healthcare providers with solutions that align with operational needs."Augnito Omni’s technology aims to reduce the administrative burden on healthcare professionals, allowing greater focus on patient care. With growing adoption, the platform continues to shape the future of AI-assisted medical documentation.ENDSScribetech, co-developer of Augnito, has provided clinical voice solutions for over two decades, serving the NHS and private healthcare providers. Augnito is a secure, cloud-based AI suite offering high-accuracy speech-to-text capabilities designed for seamless integration into clinical workflows.For media enquiries or further information about Augnito Omni AI, please contact ukmarketing@scribetech.co.uk

