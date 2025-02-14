Celebrating Black History: Honoring Legacy And Future Leaders In Boston

Black History Month is a time to honor and celebrate the rich heritage, culture, and contributions of African Americans to our nation's history.

Throughout history, African Americans in Boston have played pivotal roles in shaping the city's identity, culture, and progress, contributing to its diversity, resilience, and vibrancy.

Boston’s Black community is a rich tapestry of diverse groups, including Haitians, Afro-Latinos, United States Freedmen, Nigerians, Caribbean Islanders, and beyond. Black History Month offers a valuable opportunity to reflect on the triumphs, struggles, and enduring contributions of African Americans throughout history, honoring their resilience, fortitude, and unwavering commitment to shaping Boston’s culture and striving for equity and justice.

At this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Worrell, Louijeune and Fernandes Anderson proclaiming the month of February as Black History Month in the City of Boston, calling upon all residents to join in commemorating and celebrating the enduring contributions of African Americans to our city's past, present, and future.

Next week, the Council will hold a Black History Month Celebration to honor both Black Legacy Leaders (60+) and Black Future Leaders (under 25) in recognition of their incredible contributions, resilience, and impact on our communities.

The celebration will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12 p.m. in the Iannella Chamber on the fifth floor of City Hall. This celebration is an opportunity to come together and reflect on the legacies of those who have paved the way, while also uplifting the voices and visions of the next generation of leaders.