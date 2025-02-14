City Council Urges Mass General Brigham To Address Physician Concerns

The Council recognizes the invaluable role healthcare workers play in safeguarding the well-being of our communities and has consistently affirmed the importance of their right to unionize for better working conditions.

Approximately 330 primary care physicians at Mass General Brigham (MGB) have filed with the National Labor Relations Board to join the Doctors Council of the Service Employees International Union (Local 10MD) after signing union cards presented to MGB.

These physicians have expressed concerns over short staffing, unsustainable workloads, and inadequate compensation — factors that contribute to high turnover and threaten the stability of patient care. A profit-first model of decision-making risks poor health outcomes for patients when physicians are unable to provide the necessary care due to overwhelming workloads.

As Mass General Brigham operates four hospitals and numerous clinics across the City of Boston, it is a critical component of our local healthcare system. The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Louijeune, Durkan and Weber urging MGB to recognize the Primary Care Physician union and engage in good-faith negotiations to address these issues to ensure fair and equitable working conditions for our physicians and improve health outcomes for the people of Boston.