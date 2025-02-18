KBM Industries Redefines Metal Fabrication with Innovation and Creativity

I wanted to create a company that doesn't just manufacture metal parts, but one that proactively meets our customers' needs and helps them overcome creative barriers.” — Mark Burket, Founder & CEO

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KBM Industries , a new force in the metal fabrication industry, proudly announces its launch with a mission to break down the barriers to creativity and deliver high-quality, reliable solutions. Founded by industry veteran Mark Burket, KBM Industries is more than a fabrication shop —it is a company built on anticipating customers’ needs before they arise, setting a new standard in the industry.With a 3,000 sq. ft. production facility, KBM Industries specializes in precision metal fabrication , offering solutions that empower businesses to push the boundaries of design and function. The company is committed to consistency, honesty, and transparency, ensuring every project not only meets but exceeds expectations.A Vision for InnovationKBM Industries envisions a world where fabrication fuels creativity. By fostering a forward-thinking approach, the company aims to provide customers with the tools they need to bring bold ideas to life. “Our commitment is to serve our customers by helping them break down barriers to creativity,” says Burket. “We want to build a business that lasts for generations—both in ownership and in employment.”Building a LegacyKBM Industries is dedicated to establishing a multi-generational company, ensuring its impact endures for years to come. Through superior craftsmanship and proactive customer service, the company sets itself apart from traditional metal fabrication shops by offering solutions that anticipate the evolving needs of various industries.A Message from the Founder"I started KBM Industries because I saw an opportunity to redefine what a metal fabrication shop could be," said Mark Burket, Founder & CEO. "I wanted to create a company that doesn't just manufacture metal parts, but one that proactively meets our customers' needs and helps them overcome creative barriers. By staying true to our core values of consistency, honesty, and transparency, we are building more than a business—we are establishing a multi-generational legacy of innovation and trust."About KBM IndustriesKBM Industries is a metal fabrication company headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to think beyond traditional manufacturing limitations. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, customer-centric service, and long-term impact, KBM Industries is poised to become a leader in the industry.For more information, visit www.kbmindustries.com

