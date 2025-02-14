Mage Data Unveils New AI-Driven Website Showcasing Award-Winning Test Data Management Solutions

NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mage Data, a leader in data security and privacy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, http://magedata.ai . The revamped site highlights Mage Data's innovative Test Data Management 2.0 solutions, driven by artificial intelligence and recognized by industry analysts.Mage Data has been at the forefront of data security, earning leadership recognition from prominent independent analysts: Bloor Research in Test Data Management QKS Group in Data Masking, Forrester in Dynamic Data Masking. In addition, Mage Data has been named the Customer's Choice in Data Masking by Gartner's Peer Insights, a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction."Our goal was to create a digital experience that reflects our commitment to innovation and our deep understanding of our customers' needs," said Alex Ramaiah, Creative Lead at Mage Data, who is also responsible for the Website Design. "The new website not only showcases our solutions but also provides valuable resources and insights for organizations looking to strengthen their data privacy and security posture.""We're excited to unveil a website that not only looks great but also provides a seamless and informative experience for our users," said Madhuri KP, Product Manager at Mage Data, who is responsible for the website content. "We believe the new site will be a valuable resource for organizations seeking to leverage the power of Test Data Management 2.0."Mage Data's solutions are trusted by customers in over 20 countries, including Fortune 500 companies, Ivy-League universities, and renowned Swiss banks. The company continuously innovates in data security and privacy, ensuring robust protection for its clients' data.Recognizing the transformative power of AI, Mage Data recently introduced **R24**, the industry's first conversational UI for Test Data Management. This pioneering solution, with advanced features, positions Mage Data as the leader in Test Data Management 2.0, enabling secure data sharing across enterprises.The new website, http://magedata.ai - provides a comprehensive view of Mage Data's AI-driven, award-winning, and patented Test Data Management 2.0 solutions. It offers an enhanced user experience and access to the latest advancements in data management technology.For more information, please visit the new Mage Data website at magedata.ai http://magedata.ai

