Introducing Ittara – A New Era Of Conscious Luxury

PANCHKULA, HARYANA, INDIA, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ittara, a luxury brand for handcrafted accessories has officially launched on 1st February, 2025. Ittara offers high-end, sustainable and cruelty-free alternative to traditional animal leather and synthetic leather bags. The first collection is set to feature luxurious tote bags made from cork, which is known to be durable and lightweight, making the handbags sturdy and easy to carry. The collection will be available online on Ittara’s website.The new year marked the official launch of Ittara, a luxury brand of handcrafted accessories. Ittara is rethinking handbags with their thoughtful designs which include adding various compartments to the bag for easy access and organization and redefining sustainable fashion by using materials like cork, completely eco-friendly packaging and by providing replaceable straps! It offers a selection of handcrafted, functional, and eco-friendly accessories, starting with a luxurious collection of tote bags for its first product launch.The collection consists of four unique tote bags. Each bag is handmade and is crafted for versatility, quality, and aesthetic appeal. Each design offers ample interior space and functional compartments to accommodate work essentials, daily accessories. These bags are created by skilled Indian craftsmen to rival traditional leather totes in quality, craftsmanship, and durability to meet the demands of everyday use.“We are creating bags that appeal to a broader customer base," Neha Garg the founder of Ittara explains. "Our aim is to make eco-friendly and cruelty-free products mainstream—so even consumers who may not initially prioritize these values can choose Ittara as a stylish, functional, and responsible option.The new collection is available for purchase on Ittara’s website. The brand can also be found on Instagram at @IttaraBags

