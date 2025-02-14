Outdoor Power Equipment Market Predicted to Reach US$ 96.63 Billion Representing a CAGR of 5.9% From 2025 to 2034

Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Progression in cordless and battery-fueled technologies is driving the market demand.

The instruments involve lawnmowers, chainsaws, blowers, trimmers, and snow blowers, gratifying domestic and commercial sectors” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our outdoor power equipment market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.9%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 54.67 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 96.63 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The outdoor power equipment industry is developing swiftly. As administrative bodies position robust restrictions on evaporative discharges, and consumers look for spirited and more ravishingly pleasing commodities, makers are striving to encounter these contemporary provocations.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:For ground-reinforced outdoor power equipment, the sizeable challenge is reducing emissions. Lawnmowers, golf cars, groomers, and utility and all-terrain vehicles require noncontaminated fuel tanks. Growing consciousness of green solutions and the inclination towards electric and hybrid tools is pushing the outdoor power equipment market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Escalating Infrastructure Development: The growing infrastructure advancement, which includes extensive construction projects and augmentation of public spaces such as parks, highways, and entertainment areas, entails the usage of robust and productive equipment such as lawnmowers, trimmers, blowers, and chainsaws, boosting the demand for outdoor power equipment market growth.Growing Urbanization: The growing urbanization is placing the market on a path of upward trajectory. As per the data issued by the UN, 55% of the global population resides in urban areas and is anticipated to surge to 68% by 2050.Technological Progressions: Makers of outdoor power equipment are embracing elements such as battery-fueled systems, smart regulators, and weightless outlines that attract consumers. Improved presentation, decreased noise levels, and prolonged run times allure experts and homeowners looking for dependable equipment for several outdoor chores.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.• Husqvarna Group• Kubota Corporation• Makita Corporation• MTD Products Inc.• Robert Bosch GmbH• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.• STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG• Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.• The Toro Company• Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The outdoor power equipment market segmentation is based on product, power source, application, and region.• By product analysis, the lawn mowers segment held the largest market share. This is due to the growing demand for autonomous and robotic mowers in domestic and commercial spaces.• By application analysis, the residential segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to homeowner's ongoing funding to sustain their gardens and outdoor spaces.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the outdoor power equipment market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of elevated disposable income and a robust culture of gardening.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. 𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:Which region held the largest share of the outdoor power equipment market?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which segment based on product dominated the outdoor power equipment market in 2024?The lawnmower segment dominated the market in 2024.What is the regional scope of the market?The market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.What is the forecast period of the market?The forecast period of the market is 2025-2034. 