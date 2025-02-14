Palazzo Hospitality to Manage Eswatini’s biggest hospitality project – Palazzo Ezulwini Hotel and Convention Center

Palazzo Ezulwini Hotel and Conference Center Baraa Khawash, vice-chairwoman of Palazzo Hospitality and The Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs of Eswatini, Honourable Jane Mkhonta-Simelane

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palazzo Hospitality, the management company of one of the world’s leading luxury hotels, Palazzo Versace Dubai, expands its portfolio in Africa after signing the management of Palazzo Ezulwini Hotel and Convention Center in Eswatini last week. The project, which stands now at about 80% completion, is aimed to launch in the last quarter of 2025.

“Eswatini is the Kingdom of so many untold stories and we are ready to tell them to the world through this unique hospitality project that is Palazzo Ezulwini Hotel and Convention Center. This property alone will put the country on the map of international tourism and drive the economic growth we expect”, said Monther Darwish, founder and chairman of Palazzo Hospitality.

Palazzo Ezulwini Hotel and Convention Center covers close to 190 hectares. The Convention Center has 42,000 sqm and features several theatre halls for up to 1,800 patrons, meeting rooms, exhibition halls, and a 340-pax capacity restaurant. The Center will be connected to the hotel through a skywalk link that will feature several retail and dining spaces.

“Eswatini is pleased to have partnered with Palazzo Hospitality and look forward to the most efficient and successful relationship that will make the Kingdom a beacon of hope, prosperity and a tourism centre for the continent but also globally, in the now and for future generations”, mentioned The Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs of Eswatini, Honourable Jane Mkhonta-Simelane.

On the other hand, Palazzo Ezulwini Hotel is a 7-floor luxury property spread over 51,000 sq.m. and will offer unmatched services and amenities to discerning guests. The hotel will feature spacious rooms, sophisticated dining experiences, and world-class wellness facilities, positioning it as a key player in both leisure and business tourism for Eswatini and the greater Southern African region.

“We are honoured to be entrusted with such a major task – to develop, manage, and operate what is set to be Africa’s leading hospitality project – Palazzo Ezulwini Hotel and Convention Center. We are confident that our abilities, expertise, talent, and culture as a hospitality group can make this new property stand out in the entire world, not only within the African continent,” said Baraa Khawash, co-founder and vice-chairwoman of Palazzo Hospitality.

Key Facts about Palazzo Ezulwini Hotel and Convention Center

The International Convention Centre consists of:

• Theatre for 1,800 patrons on 2 levels – ground and balcony.

• VIP reception rooms

• Chamber hall – sufficient to house AU and other conferences

• Multipurpose hall for 1,500 people in ballroom seating and 3,000 persons in classroom seating

• Restaurant for 340 diners

• Catering facilities for banquet receptions

The Hotel Consists of:

• 299 rooms

• 263 Standard rooms (54m2)

• 20 Junior Suites (110m2)

• 5 Executive Suites (200m2)

• 6 Presidential Suites (300m2)

• 5 Royal Suites (1000m2)

The establishment of the Palazzo Ezulwini Hotel and Convention Center is set to transform the tourism and hospitality landscape of Eswatini, drawing global attention to the Kingdom as a premier destination for both leisure and business travel. The project is part of a broader initiative to boost the country’s international profile and contribute to the region’s economic development. The grand opening, anticipated for late 2025, will mark a new era in luxury hospitality in Africa.

About Palazzo Hospitality

Founded in 2019, Palazzo Hospitality specializes in managing luxury hotels, residential buildings, and lifestyle brands by providing strategic and operational expertise, including project management, interior design, sales and marketing, recruitment and training, and revenue management.

Palazzo Hospitality manages and operates one of the most sought-after properties in the world, Palazzo Versace Dubai, bringing into hospitality the DNA of the famous Italian fashion house, this ultra-luxury hotel.

Some other hotel brands part of its portfolio are Seotra, Myde and The Appointment.

