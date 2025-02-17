Functional Brain Imaging System Global Market Report: Growth Forecast, Emerging Trends And Future Analysis

The Business Research Company

Functional Brain Imaging System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The functional brain imaging system market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.71 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025

Is the Functional brain imaging system Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The global functional brain imaging system market, which primarily encompasses non-invasive and minimally invasive devices, has shown significant growth over the recent past. The market scaled from $4.72 billion in 2024 to $5.08 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. The growth has been spearheaded by factors such as an increase in life-threatening diseases, a surge in the incidence of neurological disorders, escalation in brain injuries, and rise in brain cancer cases.

Going forward, the functional brain imaging system market is projected to witness robust growth, escalating to $6.71 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The forecast period's growth is likely to stem from contributing factors such as the rising number of road accidents, the growing importance of brain imaging, an upsurge in dementia cases, enhanced awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, an aging population, and increased healthcare investments.

What Drives The Functional brain imaging system Market Growth?

One of the key stimulants expected to propel the market in the forthcoming period is the rising prevalence of brain cancer. Brain cancer involves the uncontrollable growth of abnormal cells in the brain, forming a tumor that disrupts brain function. Factors contributing to the rise in brain cancer cases include an aging population, enhanced detection methods, environmental risks, and improved reporting. Hence, functional brain imaging systems play a critical role in ensuring accurate diagnosis, piloting safer and more effective treatment plans, and offering ongoing monitoring to enhance outcomes for brain cancer patients.

Who Are The Key Players In The Functional brain imaging system Market?

Major players in the functional brain imaging system market include Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric HealthCare Technologies Inc., NordicNeuroLab AS, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba International Corporation, Elekta AB, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Cortech Solutions Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Brain Products GmbH, Aspect Imaging Ltd., ANT Neuro GmbH, BIOPAC Systems Inc., Neuroelectrics Corporation, Twente Medical Systems InternationalTMSI B.V., Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Gowerlabs Ltd., Artinis Medical Systems B.V., NIRx Medical Technologies LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Functional brain imaging system Market?

To tap into the emerging trends in the market, companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as pulse sequence technology. These fresh technological advances aim to enhance image resolution, improve diagnostic accuracy, and reduce scan times, thereby leading to effective and efficient brain imaging procedures. One such development materialized in July 2024 when Fujifilm Holdings Corporation launched Aperto Lucent, an open 0.4-tesla MRI system. This system incorporates a RADAR motion compensating pulse sequence technology, reducing rescans and alleviating motion artifacts that hold potential challenges in MRI exams.

How Is The Functional brain imaging system Market Segmented?

The robust analysis in the report delves into the functional brain imaging system market segmentation:

1 By Type: Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging fMRI Systems, Functional Near Infrared Spectroscopy fNIRS Systems, Positron Emission Tomography PET System, Others Types

2 By Application: Hospital, Diagnostic imaging center, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Neurology, Psychiatry, Oncology, Cognitive Science, further divided into a series of sub-segments that cover the wide scope of the market.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Functional brain imaging system Market?

Regional analysis disclosed that North America had the highest market share in the functional brain imaging system market in 2024, covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

