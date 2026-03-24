Home Shopping Market 2026 evolving with personalized and omnichannel retail strategies

Home Shopping Market Report 2026_Segments Home Shopping Market Report 2026_Drivers Home Shopping Market Report 2026_Regions

The Business Research Company's Home Shopping Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Home Shopping market to surpass $9,872 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Retail market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $44,916 billion by 2030, with home shopping to represent around 22% of the parent market. Within the broader Retail And Wholesale industry, which is expected to be $127,241 billion by 2030, the home shopping market is estimated to account for nearly 8% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Home Shopping Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the home shopping market in 2030, valued at $3,518 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1,787 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rising internet and smartphone penetration, expanding middle-class population, increasing digital payment adoption, rapid urbanization, strong growth of e-commerce platforms and live commerce models, and supportive government initiatives promoting digital economy development across key countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Home Shopping Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the home shopping market in 2030, valued at $2,847 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1,529 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to high internet and smartphone penetration, strong consumer spending capacity, widespread adoption of digital payment solutions, expansion of omnichannel retail strategies, increasing popularity of live and social commerce platforms, and advanced logistics and same-day delivery infrastructure across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Home Shopping Market In 2030?

The home shopping market is segmented by product type into groceries, apparel and accessories, personal and beauty care, electronic goods, furniture and home décor, footwear, and other product types. The groceries market will be the largest segment of the home shopping market segmented by product type, accounting for 34% or $3,350 billion of the total in 2030. The groceries market will be supported by the increasing consumer preference for online food and essentials purchasing, rapid expansion of quick commerce and same-day delivery models, rising adoption of digital payment solutions, growing urban population with time-constrained lifestyles, improvements in cold chain and last-mile logistics infrastructure, and strong promotional strategies and subscription-based offerings by major retail and e-commerce platforms.

The home shopping market is segmented by payment mode into card payments, digital wallets, bank transfers, cash payments, and other payment modes.

The home shopping market is segmented by market type into teleshopping, e-commerce and mobile shopping, and other market types.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Home Shopping Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the home shopping market leading up to 2030 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Home Shopping Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global home shopping market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate expansion of e-commerce and digital retail infrastructure, strengthen consumer preference for convenience and doorstep delivery models, enhance AI-driven personalization and omnichannel retail integration, and improve customer engagement, logistics efficiency, and seamless cross-platform shopping experiences worldwide.

Expansion Of E-Commerce And Digital Retail Infrastructure - The expansion of e-commerce and digital retail infrastructure is expected to become a key growth driver for the home shopping market by 2030. The continuous growth of e-commerce penetration and digital retail adoption is a primary driver for the Home Shopping market. Increasing internet accessibility, smartphone usage, and digital payment integration have made remote purchasing more convenient than ever. Consumers prefer browsing and ordering products from home due to time savings, wider product selection, and competitive pricing. As online retail ecosystems mature across developed and emerging economies, home shopping continues to gain structural momentum. As a result, the expansion of e-commerce and digital retail infrastructure is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Convenience And Doorstep Delivery - The rising demand for convenience and doorstep delivery is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the home shopping market by 2030. Changing consumer lifestyles and increasing demand for convenience significantly accelerate market growth. Urbanization, dual-income households, and time-constrained consumers are driving preference for doorstep delivery across groceries, apparel, electronics, and personal care products. Subscription services and recurring delivery models further enhance customer retention. As convenience becomes a key purchasing determinant, home shopping platforms continue expanding their consumer base. Consequently, the rising demand for convenience and doorstep delivery is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Advancements In AI Personalization And Omnichannel Retailing - The advancements in AI personalization and omnichannel retailing is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the home shopping market by 2030. Technological advancements in AI-driven personalization, recommendation engines, and omnichannel integration further stimulate market expansion. Retailers are leveraging data analytics to offer personalized product suggestions, targeted promotions, and seamless cross-platform shopping experiences. Integration of live commerce, mobile apps, and social media platforms enhances engagement and conversion rates. Continuous innovation in logistics tracking and customer service strengthens consumer trust and repeat purchases. Therefore, the advancements in AI personalization and omnichannel retailing is projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Home Shopping Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the groceries market, the apparel and accessories market, the personal and beauty care market, the electronic goods market, the furniture and home décor market, the footwear market, and the other product types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4,592 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising internet and smartphone penetration, expanding middle-class consumer base, increasing adoption of digital payment solutions, rapid growth of omnichannel retail and live commerce platforms, improvements in last-mile delivery and fulfillment infrastructure, and evolving consumer preference for convenience, personalized shopping experiences, and competitive pricing.

The groceries market is projected to grow by $1,654 billion, the apparel and accessories market by $1,180 billion, the personal and beauty care market by $646 billion, the electronic goods market by $489 billion, the furniture and home décor market by $308 billion, the footwear market by $181 billion, and the other product types market by $134 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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