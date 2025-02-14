Over 80% of Senior Leaders Report Burnout—Deloitte and SHRM Data Signal Urgent Need for Action, Says Craig Fearn

Craig Fearn

Deloitte & SHRM report 80%+ burnout among senior leaders. Craig Fearn urges firms to invest in mental health for recovery and enhanced resilience.

Leaders are our backbone. Burnout isn’t a personal failing, it reveals our systems are out of sync. We must invest in leader well-being to build a resilient, high performing future” — Craig Fearn

CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging evidence from top-tier reports reveals that senior leaders are under unprecedented strain. According to Deloitte Canada’s “Well‐being and Resilience of Senior Leaders” report, over 80% of executives experience exhaustion at levels typical of burnout risk, and nearly half are contemplating exit strategies to alleviate overwhelming work pressures. SHRM’s recent research further confirms that the relentless demands on leadership are impairing decision-making and reducing team engagement, thereby threatening post-pandemic recovery.“Senior leaders are the cornerstone of any successful organization,” says Craig Fearn, internationally recognized leadership consultant and executive coach. “When those at the top are burning out, the entire organization suffers. With Financial Times and Forbes highlighting that leader burnout now poses a direct threat to recovery, it’s clear that investing in our leaders’ well-being isn’t just compassionate—it’s a strategic imperative.”Key insights include:Excessive Burnout: Over 80% of senior leaders report exhaustion at levels indicative of burnout (Deloitte Canada, 2021).High Turnover Intentions: Nearly 50% are considering leaving their roles to escape unsustainable work pressures.Organisational Impact: Research from SHRM shows that improved leader well-being can dramatically reduce turnover and boost productivity.Top-tier sources agree: robust mental health strategies for leaders can reduce costly turnover and improve overall performance. Forbes recently noted that companies that invest in leadership well-being save significant resources, while the Financial Times emphasized that strong leader health is crucial for post-pandemic economic recovery.Call to Action:With evidence indicating that targeted interventions can cut turnover by up to 50%, Craig Fearn urges organizations to adopt comprehensive mental health and recovery strategies for their leaders. “It’s time for a paradigm shift. By investing in leader well-being today, organizations secure a resilient and high-performing future,” Fearn asserts.About Craig Fearn:Craig Fearn is an internationally recognized leadership consultant, executive coach, and keynote speaker. He specializes in transforming organizational cultures by fostering resilient leadership and prioritizing mental well-being. For more insights, please visit craigfearn.com or connect on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/craig-fearn1.

