12New.ai Launches AI-Agent to Check Visual Advertisement for Compliance

While a standard compliance check typically takes days, this AI Agent completes the preliminary check in 1–2 minutes.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 12New.AI has launched the Visual Compliance AI-Agent to transform the way visual materials are checked for compliance.The tool allows compliance officers, ad producers, and designers to verify visual advertisements and other images for compliance with legal requirements and regulatory standards in 1-2 minutes, significantly accelerating the advertisement campaign's launch.The AI Agent is now fully available on our BestCompliance.ai platform.Who Is It For?Visual Compliance AI-Agent will benefit businesses in industries such as children’s products, beverages, alcohol, tobacco, and food. Advertising in these sectors is strictly regulated, and any breaches can result in substantial fines. So, all visuals must undergo thorough compliance checks. The process usually goes like this:- the advertising department creates a mockup and sends it to the compliance department,- then waits several days for feedback.- Based on this feedback, designers revise the mockup and resubmit it for review.This cycle can repeat multiple times, each iteration adding more workload for the compliance team, as manual reviews and feedback can take days.With the Visual Compliance AI-Agent, creatives can speed up the process significantly:- the AI agent carries out all technical compliance checks at the earlier stages of advertising development;- compliance specialists only step in for a final check right before a campaign launches.How To Use Visual Compliance AI-AgentUsing the AI agent is very straightforward and requires no special skills or deep knowledge of legislation or corporate policies. It can be utilized by both experienced compliance officers and anyone else within the company.To check an ad’s compliance using the AI agent, you need to:- Log in to the platform.- Upload your policies in the ‘Policy Management’ section.- Upload the image you wish to check in the ‘Documents’ section.- Open the detailed report listing all detected violations with links to the breached regulation.Watch a detailed video tutorial: https://youtu.be/RpHh0OgEJr8 We are continuously developing new features to provide the highest level of automation for all processes that protect your brand’s reputation.Web site: https://bestcompliance.ai Product demo: https://youtu.be/QdbPdGlD74I About 12New.AI(A20Lab, Inc.)12New.AI is a US-based developer of AI agents for compliance, procurement, and business intelligence. It was founded in 2022 by Vitaliy Goncharuk(founder of Augmented Pixels, acquired by Qualcomm in 2022). The company is backed by Plug and Play Center and other investors.For additional information, please contact: maya.yarova@12new.aiFor pilot programs and demos, please contact: hello@12new.ai

Visual Compliance AI-Agent – Check Your Visual Advertising Against Regulations and Policies

