Nuclear Medicine Equipment Global Market Report 2025: Early Disease Detection and Advanced Diagnosis Drives Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Nuclear medicine equipment Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The global nuclear medicine equipment market has seen notably robust growth in the recent years. With projections highlighting an increase from $2.66 billion in 2024 to $2.81 billion in 2025, the market mirrors a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This surge in the historic period can largely be ascribed to the escalating demand for early disease detection, expanded healthcare infrastructure, surging funding for research and development, aging population, and a rising need for functional imaging.

The nuclear medicine equipment market is anticipated to continue exhibiting steadfast growth over the forthcoming years. Projections suggest that it will balloon to $3.49 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. This growth in the forecast period can primarily be credited to rising instances of cancer, escalating costs of nuclear imaging systems, an increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, wider adoption of hybrid imaging systems, and a growing demand for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease treatment and diagnostics. The forecast period is also speculated to witness significant trends such as integration of AI, hybrid imaging systems, telemedicine, miniaturized devices, and technological advancements.

What Drives The Nuclear medicine equipment Market Growth?

A key factor anticipated to propel the nuclear medicine equipment market going forward is the rampant prevalence of heart or cardiovascular diseases, colloquially known as cardiac ailments. Diagnosing these prevalent diseases, which could affect heart function, structure, or blood flow to and from the heart, relies heavily on nuclear medicine equipment due to its ability to provide precise imaging and diagnostic information. This information facilitates early detection, accurate staging, and effective monitoring of cardiac diseases.

Who Are The Key Players In The Nuclear medicine equipment Market?

Notable companies operating in the nuclear medicine equipment market include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, and Shimadzu Corporation among others. Major industry players have been focusing on developing advanced products such as PET/T scanners that offer highly detailed, functional images of the body's metabolic processes. For instance, Siemens Healthineers, a Germany-based healthcare company, launched the Biograph Trinion PET/CT scanner in June 2024, which offers technological upgrades, high spatial resolution, and reduced patient radiation doses.

How Is The Nuclear medicine equipment Market Segmented?

In terms of segmentation, the nuclear medicine equipment market is categorized based on product, application, and end user with further sub-segments as follows:

1 By Product: Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography, Planar Scintigraphy

2 By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications

3 By End User: Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography SPECT: Standalone SPECT Systems, Hybrid SPECT/CT Systems

2 By Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography PET: PET/CT Systems, PET/MRI Systems

3 By Planar Scintigraphy: Cardiac Imaging Systems, Bone Scintigraphy Systems, Thyroid Imaging Systems

What is the Regional Analysis Of Nuclear medicine equipment Market?

When it comes to geographical distribution, North America was the leading region in the nuclear medicine equipment market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

