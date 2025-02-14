Electric Vehicle Charger Market Set for 29.3% CAGR Growth, Reaching $91.2 Billion by 2032 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Electric Vehicle Charger Market by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)), End User (Residential, and Commercial), and Charging Type (On-Board Chargers, Off-Board Chargers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global electric vehicle charger market size generated $7.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $91.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 29.3% from 2023 to 2032.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4084 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨The electric vehicle charger industry was severely impacted during the pandemic due to the disrupted global supply chains, affecting the manufacturing and distribution of EV chargers.However, post-pandemic governments across the globe recognized the importance of supporting green initiatives, including the promotion of electric vehicles, and charging infrastructure. Moreover, the increased environmental consciousness and the need to reduce carbon emissions led to a rise in the adoption of electric vehicles, which further drives the growth of the electric vehicle charger market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐠-𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐏𝐇𝐄𝐕) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.Based on vehicle type, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charger market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there is an increase in the need for an expanded charging infrastructure network as the demand for PHEVs and electric vehicle grows. However, the battery electric vehicle segment (BEV) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 30.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on the end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global electric vehicle charger market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as manufacturers develop strategies to meet the surge in demand for residential EV charging systems with the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle market. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 30.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the development of commercial chargers with higher power outputs to enable ultra-fast charging.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charger-evc-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on charging type, the on-board chargers segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly 90% of the global electric vehicle charger market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a surge in the development of advanced charging technology and development of on-board chargers with enhanced flexibility. However, the off-board chargers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the expansion of public charging infrastructure and the rise in demand for public charging.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐Based on region Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global electric vehicle charger market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as governments, businesses, and charging infrastructure providers actively invest in the expansion of charging networks across the region. However, the North America region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 31.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the significant investments made by major electric vehicles (EV) and battery makers in EV supply chains in North America.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :ChargemasterChroma ATE IncDelphi TechnologiesRobert Bosch GmbHAeroVironment, Inc.Schaffner Holding AGPod PointABBSiemensChargePoint, Inc.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4084 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global electric vehicle charger market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, agreements, expansion, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Automotive Electric Power Steering MarketElectric Vehicle HVAC MarketAutomotive Power Electronics MarketAutomotive Traction Inverters MarketVehicle Exterior Door Handle MarketDigital Twins in Automotive Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.