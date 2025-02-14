Rising YouTube Star Draphz Hits 10,000 Subscribers in Under a Month

Rising Star Draphz aka Dillon Martufi

Dillon Martufi aka Draphz trending high in the gaming world, some saying he's the next sensation earning subscribers at record pace.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gaming world has a new star to watch for: Draphz, the 16-year-old American sensation known for his electrifying gameplay in Rainbow Six Siege, has skyrocketed to 10,000 organic YouTube subscribers in just three weeks. With a fast, aggressive play style, jaw-dropping "one-tap" highlights, and the uncanny ability to take over an entire round in an instant, Draphz is redefining what it means to be a professional gamer.

Currently playing out of Dubai, UAE, Draphz — real name Dillon Martufi — has captured the attention of both casual fans and hardcore gaming enthusiasts. His meteoric rise in the YouTube community is a testament to his raw talent and relentless work ethic. “It’s crazy to think how fast everything is happening,” said Martufi in an exclusive interview. “But at the end of the day, I’m just doing what I love. I’m grateful for everyone who’s been supporting me from day one.”

When asked what advice he’d give to other young gamers hoping to make it big, Martufi shared: “I would tell them to believe in themselves, even if no one else does; that no matter what you do, there will always be people out there trying to spread negativity, trying to plant doubt — and those seeds of doubt will grow if you let them. It’s always going to be you versus you, so bet on yourself, put in the work, and things will turn out.”

Draphz’s channel features not only high-octane gameplay but also tips, tricks, and behind-the-scenes content that gives fans an inside look at the life of a rising YouTube star. His authenticity and connection with his audience have set him apart in the crowded gaming landscape. Draphz has announced an exciting giveaway for his fans: When he reaches 25,000 subscribers, he’ll be gifting exclusive new merch, gaming prizes, and the ultimate reward — a 3-night beach resort stay for some of his top subscribers to come celebrate and game with him in person. Fans are encouraged to subscribe and stay tuned for more updates on this can’t-miss event.

For more information and to follow Draphz’s journey, click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Stream live on twitch every Tuesday & Thursday

—————— DRAPHZ ——————

About Draphz:

Draphz, aka Dillon Martufi, is a 16-year-old professional gamer and YouTube content creator specializing in Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite. Known for his fast, aggressive gameplay and "one-tap" highlights, he has quickly become one of the most exciting new faces in the gaming world. Originally from Providence, Rhode Island but currently based in Dubai, UAE, Draphz continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming. Dillon cites Lachlan Power and Jynxzi among his inspirations.

Spin The Wheel | Another Draphz Banger

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.