Lineway UK provides a photoluminescent solution for Liverpool’s ambitious highways decarbonisation goal

Glow-in-the-dark line marking paint at Everton Park

Lineway UK has completed an installation of glow-in-the-dark line markings in Liverpool as part of the city’s drive to decarbonise its road network.

Commissioned through the Live Labs 2 scheme for Liverpool City Council and funded by the Department for Transport to reduce the environmental impact of the city’s roads, Lineway was tasked to prove the effectiveness of our innovative photoluminescent line marking paint across an unlit pedestrianised route through Everton Park.

The route is mixed-use, including a two-way cycle lane and footpath. Its users will now be safer and find it easier to navigate at night.

The project at Everton Park was delivered in coordination with Markex Ltd, including managing director Joshua Peatfield and line marking specialist Simon. It was commissioned by ADEPT, Liverpool City Council, and the Department for Infrastructure.

Ash Kejriwal, Founder of Lineway UK said on LinkedIn that: “I’m absolutely thrilled and privileged to be a part of Live Labs 2 scheme for Liverpool City Council. We hope this installation will change perspectives!

“Special mention to Alexis Magne at Colas Ltd and Pam McGuinness CMgr MCMI Liverpool City Council for giving us the opportunity to be a part of this special project.”

LuminoKrom's glow-in-the-dark line marking paint, available in the UK exclusively through Lineway UK, works through a natural phenomenon called photoluminescence which exploits the venerable energy of solar radiation, allowing the paint to store surrounding light during the day and return it in the form of diffused luminosity at night.

The technology is a fantastic solution for stretches of roadway where installing lighting may not be preferable due to cost, speed, or environmental concerns.

The installation through Live Labs 2 is one of a range of new solutions being tested to help decarbonise construction and maintenance across the whole lifecycle of the local highways network across the city.

LuminoKrom glow-in-the-dark line marking paint is fully licensed for use on UK roads and has been tried and tested across more than 300 projects spanning Europe to North America and Africa.

The paint provides a low environmental impact and anti-slip properties, enhanced visibility and road user safety, offers significant time and cost savings versus installing additional street furniture, and has been successfully tested to EN 1436:2018 road marking specifications.

Click here to learn more about LuminoKrom and the different use cases and benefits of this groundbreaking technology. Contact the Lineway UK team today for further information and pricing.



