Data Center Power Market Anticipated to Attain $24 Billion By 2031, at 8% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $11.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031. Data center has caused technology and services to grow at an unbelievable rate in the industry. Technologies such as cloud computing demand a lot of processing power, but they have advantages such as improved scalability, efficiency, and flexibility of business operations.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 289 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12978 As a result, many medium-sized businesses now use effective data centers, such as cloud web hosting and colocation data centers. Additionally, since data centers are used more frequently, mega and cloud data centers are being adopted more frequently. Due to their peak power needs for data-intensive operations, these data centers have a high demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and power distribution units (PDUs). Power management products assist in distributing power from the utility grid to data center racks and supply power during power outages. The data center's size, the number of servers, the air-control techniques used, and the number of other connected equipment all have a big impact on how much power it requires. Additionally, even if the workloads in data centers have grown more quickly, tight measures for improving power efficiency have been adopted to keep up with the growth in power demand in data centers.The high initial investment needed in the data center power market is a significant barrier for businesses. It is necessary to switch from outdated to modern data center components in order to implement modern power systems in data centers. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Mitsubishi Electric,ABB,PDU Experts UK,Delta Electronics, Inc.,EATON,Siemens,cyber power systems b.v.,Anord Mardix,legrand,Vertiv Group Corp.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12978 Data center owners strive to reduce operational costs by maximizing savings. The cost of servers, racks, and Heating Ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in data centers, as well as power rates, all rise along with operational costs. According to the U.S. Chamber of Technology Engagement Center (CTEC), an average large data center's annual operating costs equal 8.6 percent of capital expenditures. Power expenses can make up anywhere between 40% and 80% of the total cost of running data centers, depending on the energy sources, regions, and data center tiers used.The reliability level is correlated with a rise in infrastructure costs and operational complexity in data centers. Most of the money that data centers spend goes on power. Data centers are provided with dependable and sustainable power systems by vendors offering data center power solutions. These suppliers provide more affordable installation and infrastructure costs, lower energy losses, and long-term energy storage solutions without the need for battery replacement. These advantages are anticipated to accelerate the global data center power market's expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12978 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The global data center power market share is segmented based on product, end user, and region. By product, it is classified into PDU, UPS, Busway, and others. By end-user, it is classified into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The global data center power market share is segmented based on product, end user, and region. By product, it is classified into PDU, UPS, Busway, and others. By end-user, it is classified into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By product, the UPS sub-segment will have a significant market share during the forecast period.Based on end-user the global data center power market analysis is divided into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow the most and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

