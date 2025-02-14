Busch Group USA Acquires Total Maintenance Solutions

From left to right: Nick Taiber, President St. Martin Holding Company; Rod Schmitt, Founder TMS ; Sami Busch, Co-owner and Co-CEO of the Busch Group; Turgay Ozan, President Busch Group USA; Jeff Schmitt, General Manager TMS

Busch Group USA has expanded its presence by acquiring Total Maintenance Solutions (TMS) in Milan, Illinois.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busch Group USA (Busch), headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has expanded its market presence by acquiring Total Maintenance Solutions, LLC (TMS), in Milan, Illinois. This strategic acquisition brings together two respected companies in the vacuum and overpressure industry, strengthening Busch’s market position.

Strategic Acquisition Expands Busch’s Market Reach

Busch Group USA President, Turgay Ozan said, “TMS has built a strong reputation for exceptional responsiveness, timely delivery, and cost-saving solutions for its customers. We welcome TMS and its growing business into the Busch Group family of companies.”

After 25 years of healthy competition and growth, this collaboration—founded on shared expertise, resources, and relationships—aims to bring significant value to all team members, customers, and suppliers. “Our initial strategy is to leverage our combined strengths in the food packaging and protein markets to drive accelerated growth and innovation,” said Ozan.

In 2018, St. Martin Holdings Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa acquired TMS. Following the acquisition by Busch, TMS will continue to operate as an independent division, keeping all staff unchanged. Customers and distributors will continue working with their established TMS contacts, and the company will maintain production of its Made in USA rotary vane vacuum pumps, rotary lobe blowers and other vacuum solutions.

Shared Values Drive Future Growth

TMS General Manager, Jeff Schmidt stated, “As our leadership team engaged with Busch, it became clear that we share common values and a vision for the future. Both companies emphasize a family-oriented culture, technical craftsmanship and a commitment to customer success. This acquisition provides TMS with enhanced resources, allowing us to offer even more vacuum solutions to our customers while providing expanded growth opportunities for our employees.”

St. Martin Holdings Company President, Nick Taiber, commented, “We acquired TMS as part of our generational operating company portfolio. While we rarely sell businesses, the fit with Busch was too compelling to overlook. This acquisition offers a true win-win-win for all parties involved. We’re excited for Busch and TMS as they embark on the next phase of growth and development.”

About Total Maintenance Solutions

TMS was founded in 2000 by Mark Gilmore and Rod Schmidt, who began their vacuum pump repair business in a modest hog shed in Andalusia, Illinois. Having years of experience in the meat packaging industry, they deeply understood their customers’ needs. In 2018, TMS was acquired by St. Martin Holdings Company, a privately held investment firm in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 2022, TMS relocated from a 24,000-square-foot facility to a 75,000-square-foot warehouse, transforming the space, into a state-of-the-art, vertically integrated manufacturing, machining, inventory, sales, service and training facility.

About the Busch Group

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of nearly 2 billion Euro.

Visit www.tmsvacuum.com and www.bushusa.com

