Busch Vacuum Solutions Introduces the Intelligent MINK MV 0360 A ECOTORQUE Claw Vacuum Pump

MINK MV 0360 A ECOTORQUE. Source: Busch Vacuum Solutions.

Busch Vacuum Solutions presents the new MINK MV 0360 A ECOTORQUE, an intelligent and energy-efficient addition to the proven MINK family of claw vacuum pumps.

MAULBURG, GERMANY, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With integrated ECOTORQUE technology and an IE5 permanent magnet synchronous motor, the MINK MV 0360 A ECOTORQUE sets new standards for energy efficiency, reliability, and ease of operation in industrial vacuum applications.

Efficiency with integrated intelligence

The MINK MV 0360 A ECOTORQUE is the first claw vacuum pump worldwide equipped with an IE5 integrated permanent magnet motor, achieving up to 10% energy savings compared to conventional IE3 asynchronous motors. The integrated variable speed drive ECOTORQUE automatically adapts performance to process demands, further reducing energy consumption and operating costs by an additional 50% across the entire vacuum range.

Optimized performance and easy control

With a pumping speed of up to 360 m³/h and an ultimate pressure of 100 hPa (mbar), the new model delivers superior performance for customer processes. A speed-independent cooling fan ensures reliable temperature control even at low operating speeds. A pressure sensor replaces the mechanical vacuum relief valve, providing precise control and extending the operating range.

User-friendly operation and quick installation

The plug&pump design ensures the easy installation of the vacuum pump. The Harting connector and easily accessible interfaces further simplify setup and integration. Using the Busch Vacuum Manager software, operators can monitor parameters such as power consumption and pressure, switch between control modes, and activate eco mode for additional energy savings.

Compact design and proven reliability

Thanks to its reduced footprint compared to other vacuum pumps of its class, the MINK MV 0360 A ECOTORQUE requires minimal installation space. Its high efficiency and energy-saving options result in a rapid return on investment. Furthermore, the plug&pump design and intelligent control software ensure simple installation and use, while the pump delivers high performance with precise pressure control for reliable operation. Its compact, efficient, and low-maintenance construction makes the MINK MV 0360 A ECOTORQUE ideal for energy-conscious users in woodworking, pneumatic conveying, vacuum lifting, and pick-and-place applications.

