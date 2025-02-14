Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,197 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 2.25 per share on the basis of the company’s financial statements for the financial year 2024.

Dividend amount: NOK 2.25 per share  
Declared currency: NOK  
Last day including right: May 9, 2025  
Ex-date: May 12, 2025   
Record date: May 13, 2025  
Payment date: May 20, 2025   
Date of approval: 9 May 2025


Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918 
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com 


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more