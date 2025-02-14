Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 2.25 per share on the basis of the company’s financial statements for the financial year 2024.

Dividend amount: NOK 2.25 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: May 9, 2025

Ex-date: May 12, 2025

Record date: May 13, 2025

Payment date: May 20, 2025

Date of approval: 9 May 2025





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.