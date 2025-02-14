Mission: Climate
In February 2024, MIT announced the Climate Project, an Institute-wide response to climate change, drawing on MIT’s expertise and signature interdisciplinary approach to problem-solving.
The effort’s goal is to change the expected course of global climate outcomes for the better within 10 years. Keep reading at MIT Spectrum.
