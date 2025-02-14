Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,459 in the last 365 days.

Mission: Climate

In February 2024, MIT announced the Climate Project, an Institute-wide response to climate change, drawing on MIT’s expertise and signature interdisciplinary approach to problem-solving.

The effort’s goal is to change the expected course of global climate outcomes for the better within 10 years. Keep reading at MIT Spectrum

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mission: Climate

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more