Former commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command discusses future of military logistics

According to Charles Hamilton, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command, on the topic of military logistics, "Among the many lessons of the Ukraine war is that traditional reactive logistics models are dangerously outdated."

Hamilton discusses Russia’s sustainment efforts and Ukraine's "data-driven logistics" and uses these points of reference to argue that "the future of military logistics must be predictive, not reactive."

