Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,464 in the last 365 days.

Former commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command discusses future of military logistics

According to Charles Hamilton, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command, on the topic of military logistics, "Among the many lessons of the Ukraine war is that traditional reactive logistics models are dangerously outdated."

Hamilton discusses Russia’s sustainment efforts and Ukraine's "data-driven logistics" and uses these points of reference to argue that "the future of military logistics must be predictive, not reactive."

For the full article, visit the Defense One website at the link below.

DISCLAIMER: Link goes to non-DOD website »  https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2025/02/future-military-logistics-predictive/402939

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Former commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command discusses future of military logistics

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more