'Time for Sunset' Set to Screen at the Golden State Film Festival in Hollywood

Gripping Independent Thriller Plays at Iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on February 20, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Time for Sunset ,” an emotionally charged crime thriller, is set to screen at the Golden State Film Festival www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com ) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 4:00pm. The screening will take place at the world-renowned TCL Chinese Theatre in the heart of Hollywood, the perfect venue to showcase a film that is poised to leave a lasting impression on film enthusiasts and critics.Directed by Thomas L. Callaway, and written by Bernie Felix Jr., Harry Victor, Don Worley, and Alex Wroten, “Time for Sunset” explores the intense emotional and psychological journey of a hitman confronting his past. This collaboration brings together a talented creative team dedicated to crafting a powerful, suspenseful, and deeply moving narrative.About the Film: A Journey of Redemption and Inner ConflictAt its core, “Time for Sunset” is a story about a man seeking redemption, but not in the conventional sense. The film follows John (played by Don Worley), a seasoned hitman at the end of his violent career, who finds himself drawn back into his dangerous world after receiving cryptic phone calls from an anonymous source. As he tries to make sense of these messages, he grapples with the burden of his past actions and the moral weight of his choices.“Time for Sunset” explores John’s psychological battle between wanting to leave behind a life filled with violence and the harsh realities of being pulled back into the underworld. It’s a slow burn thriller, weaving a compelling narrative that touches on the themes of redemption, forgiveness, and the human struggle for self-understanding.A Talented Cast Led by Don WorleyAt the heart of ‘Time for Sunset” is Don Worley, who brings a depth of vulnerability and strength to the lead role. Worley’s portrayal of the morally conflicted hitman is both haunting and heartfelt, offering a nuanced take on a character struggling to break free from his past while grappling with the consequences of his actions.Jaclyn Hales delivers an equally powerful performance as Julie, a key character who plays a pivotal role in John’s journey. Mark Christopher Lawrence joins the cast as a no-nonsense police officer, adding a level of tension and conflict that heightens the stakes of the narrative. The supporting cast includesPatrick Ryan Sullivan as the Hotel Manager, Dennis Zlobinski as Ivan, Max Worley as Carl, and Miriam Spumpkin, Jane Schwartz, and Stephanie Parker, who all add texture and depth to the film’s world.The Filmmakers Behind the LensDirector Thomas L. Callaway’s direction is sharp and precise, ensuring that every moment in the film is impactful. The film’s screenplay was penned by Bernie Felix Jr., Harry Victor, Don Worley, and Alex Wroten. Their work on “Time for Sunset” delivers a script that is both suspenseful and thought-provoking, blending razor-sharp dialogue with deep psychological insights into the human condition.Produced by Second Chance Pictures www.secondchancepictures.com ) with Mark Baird, James J. Gutierrez, Alan Higbee, and Don Worley, “Time for Sunset” is a testament to their commitment to bringing high-quality, independent cinema to the big screen.Screening Details“Time for Sunset” will screen at the Golden State Film Festival on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 4:00 PM at the TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.Tickets are available at GoldenStateFilmFestival.com/tickets.Don’t miss your chance to see this remarkable film at one of Hollywood’s most iconic venues.For Press InquiriesAaron HenryEmail: aaron@foundeast.comor Reyne HirshEmail: reyneh@gmail.com###

