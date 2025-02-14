K12 Schools Unveils Sharjah’s First Experiential Hybrid Campus, Pioneering the Future of Education in the GCC

K12 Schools - Sharjah’s First Experiential Hybrid Campus

SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The education landscape in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is undergoing a paradigm shift, with hybrid learning models redefining traditional schooling. A recent study by the Gulf Business Council reveals that 63% of educational institutions in the GCC are embracing hybrid methodologies—an integration of conventional teaching with advanced digital technologies—to meet the growing demand for personalized, adaptive learning experiences.

At the forefront of this transformation is K12 Schools, which has officially launched Sharjah’s first Experiential Hybrid Learning Campus, setting a new benchmark in global education. This pioneering initiative blends an internationally accredited curriculum, including the Cambridge, Indian and US curriculums, with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), robotics, and experiential learning methodologies, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills among students.

A Global Vision with Local Impact

Operating in over 50+ countries, K12 Schools seamlessly integrates advanced technology with core educational values, creating a well-rounded, future-ready learning environment. The Sharjah campus features Global Classrooms led by international educators, enabling students to engage with peers from around the world, fostering cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

Designed to bridge theoretical knowledge with real-world applications, this experiential hybrid model equips students with essential 21st-century skills, ensuring they are well-prepared to excel in an ever-evolving global economy.

Leadership Perspective: Shaping Future Global Leaders

P.K. Samal, Founder and Managing Director of K12 Schools stated "We are proud to introduce this state-of-the-art campus in Sharjah, a transformative step in preparing students for both academic excellence and real-world challenges. By combining the power of technology with foundational educational values, we are cultivating the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers.”

Amit Sharma, CEO of K12 Schools, added: “This marks a significant milestone for K12 Schools as we establish our first Experiential Hybrid Campus in the GCC. Our vision extends beyond Sharjah—we are actively engaging with partners across the GCC and globally to replicate and expand this innovative educational model. Our goal is to provide a holistic learning experience that seamlessly integrates technology with traditional education, empowering students to become future global leaders.”

Expressing gratitude, he further acknowledged Sharjah-based partner, Khadeeja Beegam, whose unwavering support and shared vision have been instrumental in bringing this transformative project to life.

World-Class Facilities for a Comprehensive Learning Experience

The K12 Schools Experiential Hybrid Learning Campus in Sharjah is now fully operational, offering an extensive range of facilities to support student learning and development. Catering to students from kindergarten to Grade 12, the campus is designed to deliver an immersive educational experience that nurtures both academic excellence and practical skills.

Open for Strategic Franchise Partnerships in the GCC

K12 Schools is actively seeking strategic partners and investors to expand this revolutionary educational model across the GCC and beyond. With its proven expertise in experiential and hybrid learning, the institution offers an unparalleled opportunity for forward-thinking investors to be part of the future of education.

About K12 Schools

A subsidiary of EDOVU VENTURES GROUP, K12 Schools is a global leader in tech-driven education, offering a seamless schooling experience from kindergarten to Grade 12. Its other key verticals include Eduglobal Tuitions (Cambridge & IB tuition, guided exams, and doubt-clearing), EduXLL (higher education access to UG, PG, and certifications from international institutions), American Eduglobal School (offering International curriculum with a focus on global competencies), and Eduglobal Junior (early childhood education designed to build strong foundational skills). K12 Schools redefines education by integrating technology, global curriculums, and holistic development, ensuring students excel in an interconnected world.

