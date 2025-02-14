Mandi Macias Releases New Single “Lovesick,” Blending Retro Pop with Modern Sounds

Mandi Macias Lovesick Mandi loves nature

“Lovesick” by Mandi Macias, Released Feb , blends retro pop, country pop, and modern sounds. Now streaming on all major platforms.

Lovesick is a song that captures the beauty of love and heartbreak with a nostalgic yet modern sound. I wanted to blend classic influences with a fresh vibe that resonates with listeners today.” — Mandi Macias

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising artist Mandi Macias has released her latest single, “Lovesick,” on February 7, 2025, delivering a nostalgic sound with a modern pop twist. The song has already gained traction, earning placement on several playlists, including “New Songs for Old Souls” and “Healing Country Songs.” Social media fans have praised its unique blend of retro pop, country pop, and alternative pop.

Before its release, Daily Music Roll featured “Lovesick” in a blog review on February 4, 2025, highlighting Macias as a standout artist.

A Love Song with a Timeless Feel

“Lovesick” reflects Mandi’s passion for blending vintage influences with contemporary production. Inspired by the ’60s era, she created a retro pop sound with elements of pedal steel guitar, violin, and layered instrumentation. The track seamlessly merges classic and modern styles, showcasing Macias’ signature approach to genre fusion.

The song also holds personal significance. “Lovesick” was produced and engineered by Mandi’s longtime boyfriend, Nathan Smith, marking their first collaboration together. Originally written years ago, she performed it live at Hotel Café in Hollywood, CA, where the audience’s reaction confirmed its impact. Taking her time to find the right team for production, Macias carefully crafted the final version of the song.

Collaboration with Talented Musicians

Macias worked closely with her band members, Bri Zavala and Daniel Mack, to bring “Lovesick” to life. Their contributions on bass, keyboard/piano, and electric guitar helped shape the track’s sound, enhancing its nostalgic yet contemporary feel. The collaboration adds depth to the song, reinforcing Mandi’s reputation for innovative genre blending.

Upcoming Music and Future Plans

Following “Lovesick,” Macias is preparing to release more music in April or May, with another single expected in the summer. Fans can anticipate more of her distinctive style as she continues to experiment with new sounds.

“Lovesick” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

