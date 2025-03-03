A5G Networks Enables Autonomous Network Operations with AI Agents powered by Red Hat OpenShift AI

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A5G Networks, Inc., a leading provider of autonomous mobile core software, has announced a suite of AI Agents designed for telecommunications service providers and enterprises. They are developed and operated on Red Hat OpenShift AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform built on Red Hat OpenShift that enables enterprises to create and deliver AI-enabled applications at scale and more efficiently across a hybrid cloud. As various industries push toward digital transformation, simplifying the management and deployment of wireless connectivity is essential. There is a growing need for software and solutions for revenue growth while reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO). With the A5G Networks suite of AI agents powered by Red Hat OpenShift AI, service providers and enterprises can achieve optimized mobile core network connectivity and enhanced quality of service. This enables the development of distributed edge networks, private networks, smart cities, and connected car networks, all while lowering costs compared to traditional methods. Additionally, the introduction of AI agents creates a new type of packet core automation assistant, allowing for greater ease and flexibility in deployment.A5G's autonomous and converged packet core software is built on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. Now, A5G Networks is revolutionizing network operations by enabling advanced AI agents with Red Hat OpenShift AI. This strategic combination enables more seamless automation, enhancing real-time decision-making and operational efficiency by eliminating manual operations and simplifying network observability. By deploying AI agents with Red Hat OpenShift AI, which now enables integration with NVIDIA NIM microservices, A5G Networks helps service providers optimize inferencing for various generative AI models, streamlining the deployment of AI applications across more flexible hybrid cloud environments.Implementing AI-driven solutions at the edge can help enhance security and privacy by processing sensitive data locally, reducing exposure to potential threats. This approach addresses compliance with data protection regulations and minimizes latency, leading to more reliable network performance. Integrating NVIDIA NIM with Red Hat OpenShift AI accelerates inference processes, allowing for more rapid deployment and scaling of AI applications at the edge, thereby improving responsiveness and operational resilience. By leveraging these advanced technologies, A5G Networks empowers service providers to deliver secure, private, and reliable network services, meeting the evolving demands of the digital landscape."Red Hat is pleased to work with A5G Networks to help drive network optimizations to accelerate digital transformation across industries and to allow enterprises and service providers to realize better the benefits of 5G, AI, edge computing, and more. Using Red Hat OpenShift AI, this new solution helps service providers further automate deployments of networks more consistently across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while providing an even better end-user experience," said Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President, Global Telco Ecosystem Success Team, Red Hat."Bringing zero-touch network deployments and simplifying network operations provide speed and cost optimizations that enable revenue-generating services. We are pleased to collaborate with Red Hat to create a solution to allow dynamic and agile multi-cloud AI agent solution for private networks, public networks, and smart cities by enabling A5G's autonomous and converged packet core software on Red Hat OpenShift and enabling AI agents with Red Hat OpenShift AI," said Kaitki Agarwal, co-founder, President of A5G Networks.About A5G Networks Inc.A5G Networks Inc. is a leader and innovator in autonomous mobile core software. The company is headquartered in Nashua, NH, USA, with offices in Pune, MH, India. A5G Networks is pioneering secure and scalable 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi software to enable the distributed network of networks.To learn more about A5G Networks, visit www.a5gnet.com ###Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

