Published on January 26, 2021

The City of Miami is dedicated to becoming a model 21st century city. We think that means embracing and supporting disruptive technologies that challenge the status quo and improve how we interact with one another. Bitcoin, the decentralized financial network that allows individuals worldwide to store and send value to one another without intermediary agents like banks or payment processors, is a technology we believe will transform the world.

Bitcoin is the invention of a pseudonymous computer programmer called Satoshi Nakamoto. In October 2008, the still unknown Satoshi published a white paper called "Bitcoin: A Peer-To-Peer Electronic Cash System," outlining his proposal and the mechanics of what we now commonly refer to as Bitcoin's "blockchain." The Bitcoin network has run continuously and without incident since its launch on January 3, 2009. The network currently secures over $600 billion in value and its native cryptocurrency (bitcoin with a lowercase "b" or "BTC") is seen by many experts as the next great store of value and akin to a digital gold.

The City of Miami is actively exploring how we can best utilize Bitcoin and related technologies and are committed to supporting and attracting businesses and entrepreneurs innovating in the space.

Read the Original Bitcoin White Paper(PDF, 231KB).