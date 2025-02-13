Attorney General Platkin Announces Suspended Manville Police Chief Convicted at Trial of Official Misconduct, Sexual Assault

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) announced today that, following an approximately three-week trial, suspended Manville Police Chief Thomas Herbst was convicted by a jury in Somerville, New Jersey, of several counts of Official Misconduct and related offenses, stemming from sexually assaultive and sexually inappropriate activity against several subordinates, both inside and outside the workplace, frequently while he was on duty.

Earlier today, Herbst, 57, of Bridgewater, New Jersey, was found guilty of four counts of Official Misconduct, one count of Pattern of Official Misconduct, one count of sexual assault (all 2nd degree crimes), and one count of criminal sexual contact (4th degree) by a jury seated in the Somerset County Superior Court. The verdict was announced after jurors deliberated for approximately one day.

Herbst’s conviction followed a trial before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Peter J. Tober, Presiding Judge of the Criminal Division in Somerset County. Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000, while fourth-degree charges could result in up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The charges of Official Misconduct and Pattern of Official Misconduct carry a mandatory five-year period of parole ineligibility. Sentencing is scheduled for April 10, 2025.

“Earlier this afternoon, a unanimous jury convicted suspended Manville Police Chief Thomas Herbst of sexual assault and public corruption offenses,” said Attorney General Platkin. “For years, Herbst abused his power and tormented his victims. Today’s conviction shows no one is above the law. At a time when corruption prosecutions and protections are being eroded nationally, in New Jersey my office will continue to hold corrupt officials to account. We will continue to protect victims and serve the public. I want to thank the career prosecutors and law enforcement in my Office of Public Integrity and Accountability who expertly prosecuted this case. Every day, they do the difficult, selfless work of investigating and trying these cases, and I am so proud of them.”

“The jury’s verdict sends a message to the victims, to other would-be perpetrators, and to the public that public corruption and sexual abuse will not be tolerated,” said Drew Skinner, Executive Director of OPIA. “Victims of sexual abuse will be heard and believed. This verdict is also a victory for the vast majority of law enforcement who honorably sacrifice to protect the public every day, and the public whom they are entrusted to serve.”

According to the evidence presented at trial, Herbst engaged in unwanted sexual behavior toward at least three women. Starting in 2008, coercively and without consent, the chief groped, exposed himself to, and sexually harassed an employee of the police department. Over the next 13 years, Herbst’s conduct escalated to violent sexual assault on the primary victim. The attacks often happened while he and the victim were on duty, and many of the attacks took place in police headquarters.

In addition, the jury convicted Herbst of several other abuses of power. In 2016 and 2017, he solicited sexual favors from the wife of one of his subordinate officers in order for that officer to receive favorable employment decisions and opportunities, including demanding oral sex from the employee’s wife in exchange for a promotion. In another incident, he demanded sexually explicit photos of a different subordinate’s wife in exchange for a schedule change.

The jury further convicted Herbst for viewing pornographic websites from his borough-issued computer in his office at police headquarters. Finally, the jury convicted the defendant of violating several Manville Police Department policies by retaining a Chief’s badge and identifying himself as the Chief of Police in order to get himself out of a traffic violation following his suspension.

The investigation was conducted by OPIA and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Bureau Chief Marian Galietta, and Deputy Attorneys General Niccole L. Sandora, and Diana Bibb, with assistance from Assistant Attorney General Andrew Wellbrock of the OPIA Corruption Bureau.

Defense counsel: James Wronko, Esq.

###